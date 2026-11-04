1st ODI: Kamboj's seam and bounce impress Gill as young pacer delivers in Auckland

India's dominant performance in the first ODI against New Zealand saw captain Shubman Gill commend pacer Anshul Kamboj for his exceptional, 'tailor-made' bowling that proved crucial on the bouncy Auckland wicket.

IMAGE: Anshul Kamboj, who recorded impressive figures of 2/22 in the first ODI against New Zealand in Auckland on Wednesday, celebrates the wicket of Nathan Smith. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Shubman Gill praised Anshul Kamboj's "tailor-made" bowling for Antipodean conditions in the first ODI on Wednesday.

Kamboj's 10-2-22-2 spell, combined with efforts from Arshdeep Singh and Gurnoor Brar, helped India bundle New Zealand for 185.

Gill highlighted crucial fielding moments, including a run-out by Rohit Sharma, as momentum-changing.

Kamboj focused on consistent length and line, effectively using his wobble seam ball.

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner admitted his team struggled to adapt to the pitch's unexpected bounce and pace.

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India captain Shubman Gill was delighted to see Anshul Kamboj's excellent effort in the first ODI against New Zealand in Auckland on Wednesday, saying the pacer is "tailor-made" for the Antipodean conditions.

Kamboj used the overcast conditions on a bouncy wicket to a good effect returning 10-2-22-2 to help India bundle New Zealand out for a mere 185 at the Eden Park.

India won the opening ODI to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

Gill's Praise For Kamboj's Performance

"Anshul is the kind of a bowler... I think he's tailor-made for these conditions, always nippy, trying to seam the ball, and good with the old ball," Gill told the broadcaster during the post-match presentation.

"We felt when there's not much happening from the wicket, he can create that extra bounce and with his pace and the way both of them bowled tonight was really magnificent to watch," he said.

Gill praised India's bowling effort. Arshdeep Singh (4/70) Gurnoor Brar (3/44) tore through the Kiwis' batting unit. Gill also mentioned the spectacular one-handed catch by Virat Kohli and a splendid run-out made by Rohit Sharma.

"We were very good with the bowling and our fielding was also really good. That run out by Rohit bhai, I think changed the momentum of the game," Gill said.

"It was really that partnership as even in India also those two batted really well. Overall, a very good team performance for us."

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Team Effort and Rain Interruptions

Gill admitted frequent rain interruptions could hamper the momentum for the batters.

"It's never easy when you are set and then it rains and the wicket gets a little bit quick, it gets a little bit more nippy after the rain," he said.

"We were just trying to play our normal cricket. The way we batted it made things a lot easier for us."

Kamboj's Bowling Strategy

Kamboj said he looked to stick to the basics.

"The key was just consistent length and line, not thinking about how the wicket is behaving, just the basic plan, bowling on right lines and right areas," he said.

"The wobble seam ball was working very well, so I was using it again and again. (I have been) just working on lengths and good lines, and just looking at the strengths and weaknesses of the batsmen and just working on that."

Kamboj said he did not specifically have to adjust his lengths given the bounce on the wicket.

"No, it doesn't matter, because I also get a good amount of bounce off the wicket. So, it's like it's only about the length at which I am bowling, just focusing on that," he said.

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New Zealand's Struggle With Pitch Conditions

Meanwhile, New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner said his side was surprised with the amount of bounce while batting first.

"The pitch probably bounced and it was probably a little bit faster than we kind of expected at Eden Park. We just probably didn't adapt as quickly as we could, and with some good bowling from India as well," he said.

"When you try to fight the bounce at Eden Park, it can be quite hard. The way they used it a little bit more and, Shreyas (Iyer) was trying to go more fine with the shorter balls. After the rain it kind of skidded on nicely," Santner added.