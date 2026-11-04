Anshul Kamboj lets the ball do the talking, shuts out trolls with remarkable comeback

Indian pacer Anshul Kamboj shares how his challenging ODI debut against the West Indies became a powerful motivator for improvement, leading to a stellar performance against New Zealand and a renewed focus on his bowling process.

IMAGE: Anshul Kamboj adapted to the seaming wicket at the Eden Park by bowling at a good length and areas, utilising the wobble seam effectively. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Anshul Kamboj's below-par ODI debut against West Indies last month motivated him to improve his craft.

He delivered an excellent performance against New Zealand at Eden Park, taking 2 wickets for 22 runs.

Kamboj focuses on his bowling process and ignores social media criticism to enhance his skills.

Kamboj believes in working on his bowling and not worrying about external factors like team selection, aiming for consistent momentum.

Anshul Kamboj has already seen both the sides of the coin in his nascent ODI career, and the Indian pacer on Wednesday said his below-par debut in 50-over format was a motivation to improve his craft.

Kamboj went for 82 runs in nine overs during his debut one-dayer against the West Indies at Mullanpur last month, but he atoned himself against New Zealand at the Eden Park in Auckland.

Kamboj played a big hand in India's five-wicket win against New Zealand with an excellent effort of 10-2-22-2.

Overcoming Debut Challenges

"One bad match does not decide a player's career. I just focused on my process as I had always done. It did not have much effect on me that I could not do well in one match," Kamboj said in the post-match press conference.

"But in fact, it gave me a lot of motivation to do better, and made me understand the areas where I need to get better. See, results will not be in your favour every time," he added.

Did the social media trolls worry him after the match against the West Indies?

"I don't pay much attention to these things. I focus more on my cricket and see how I can improve as a bowler. I don't pay much attention to what people think about me or what they say about me. So, it doesn't make a big difference to me," he said.

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Adapting to Conditions and Mindset

Kamboj reaped rich dividends from his stoic mindset in Auckland, taking the wickets of Kiwi batters Mitchell Santner and Nathan Smith.

"Actually, the wicket (at Eden Park) was a little seaming. But it was also important that I bowl at a good length and areas.

"It's the only way I can get a purchase from the wicket. If you miss the length, you can go for runs. So, I was trying to bowl as much as I could in good areas. The wobble seam was working well, and I used it to good effect," he said.

Was he worried about the bizarre dimensions of the Eden Park ground ahead of the match?

"I didn't think much about the result because there was a lot of purchase on the wicket. There are such small grounds in India as well. So, dimensions don't make a big difference.

"When you look at the wicket, you look at what you have to bowl on that wicket. You don't look at the dimensions," he added.

Focus on Personal Growth and Teamwork

Kamboj came into the squad because India rested premier bowlers Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna for various reasons.

The 25-year-old said he would like to work on his bowling rather than worrying about extraneous things like team selection.

"I am just looking to build the same momentum in the next match or whichever match I play. So, I am just not thinking about anything, and I am working on things which I can improve, whether it is bowling, batting or fielding."

Kamboj said the bowling unit needs to work as a team to get success against a good outfit like New Zealand.

"If someone is bowling well from one end, you get a wicket from the other end. We were just trying to keep creating as much pressure as possible. If they (NZ batters) are stuck, keep them stuck for a longer period of time.

"We were trying not to give them easy boundaries or easy runs. If you don't give them easy runs, they will play some wrong shots to make runs. So, it worked for us. I think in one-day cricket, you bowl as much as you can in a partnership," he noted.

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Strategic Bowling in One-Day Cricket

Kamboj said using two new balls in one-day cricket from each end will help a bowler utilise the conditions better.

"In T20 cricket, there's only one new ball. So, when it gets old after 4-5 overs, the movement gets reduced. But in one-day cricket, there's a new ball from both sides. So, we can get swing for 10 or 15 overs, and we can still stretch it if there is movement after that phase," he said.