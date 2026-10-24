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Anrich Nortje ruled out of final Australia Test due to groin injury

October 24, 2026 15:28 IST 2 Minutes Read
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South African fast bowler Anrich Nortje has been sidelined for the crucial final Test against Australia due to a groin injury, a significant blow as the series stands level at 1-1.

Anrich Nortje went off the field in the 2nd Test at Qerberha

IMAGE: Anrich Nortje went off the field in the 2nd Test at Qerberha. Photograph: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters

Key Points

  • Anrich Nortje will miss the final Test against Australia due to a groin injury sustained in the second Test.
  • Nortje pulled up in his fourth over during South Africa's innings victory in Gqeberha.
  • This injury marks another setback for Nortje, who recently returned from a long spell out of first-class cricket.
  • The three-match series between South Africa and Australia is currently level at 1-1.
  • The third and final Test is set to begin at Newlands on Tuesday.
 

South African quick bowler Anrich Nortje is out of the last test against Australia after a groin injury suffered early in the comprehensive second Test victory in Gqeberha this week, Cricket South Africa said on Saturday. The 32-year-old Nortje pulled up in his fourth over and played no further part in the Test, which South Africa won by an innings and 31 runs on Thursday.

Squad Update and Series Decider

He is the only change to the squad for the third Test, which starts at Newlands on Tuesday. Nortje had only returned after a lengthy spell out of first-class cricket after a litany of injuries stalled his career. South Africa and Australia are level at 1-1 in the three-match series.

Squad: Temba Bavuma (Lions, captain), Marques Ackerman (Dolphins), David Bedingham (Cobras), Corbin Bosch (Titans), Matthew Breetzke (Warriors), Gerald Coetzee (Lions), Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen (both Titans), Keshav Maharaj (Dolphins), Aiden Markram (Titans), Wiaan Mulder (Lions), Senuran Muthusamy (Warriors), Dane Paterson (Cobras), Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton (both Lions), Kyle Verreynne (Cobras).

Source: REUTERS
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