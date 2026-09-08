'Another Year Of Success': Yuvraj's Wish For 'Prince' Gill

Indian cricket captain Shubman Gill, celebrating his 27th birthday, received heartfelt wishes from cricketing legends like Yuvraj Singh and BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla, who lauded his talent and leadership.

IMAGE: Shubman Gill received warm birthday wishes from Yuvraj Singh and Rajeev Shukla. Photograph: Shubman Gill/Instagram

Key Points Indian cricket captain Shubman Gill celebrated his 27th birthday.

Former star Yuvraj Singh wished Gill, praising his growth and composure.

BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla lauded Gill's elegant strokeplay and leadership.

Both cricketing personalities wished Gill continued success and milestones.

Shubman Gill turned 27 on Tuesday, and the India captain received birthday wishes from some of the biggest names in Indian cricket, including former star Yuvraj Singh and BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla.

Cricketing Legends Share Birthday Greetings

Yuvraj, who has closely followed Gill's rise since his early years, hailed the young captain's growth and composure while wishing him another successful year.

"Happy birthday, Prince! It's great to see you grow from strength to strength and carry responsibility with so much ease and composure. Keep up the hard work and here's wishing you another year of success and loads of tons!" shared Yuvraj Singh on his Instagram story.

Shukla shared a post on X to wish Gill, praising his batting style, hunger for runs and leadership qualities.

"Wishing a very Happy Birthday to Shubman Gill. May your elegant strokeplay, hunger for runs and calm determination continue to inspire millions. May the years ahead bring you countless memorable innings, glorious victories and many more milestones for the country. Keep shining, keep scoring, and keep making the nation proud," Shukla wrote.