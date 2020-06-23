News
England cricketers to undergo second round of COVID-19 tests

England cricketers to undergo second round of COVID-19 tests

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
June 23, 2020 18:14 IST
IMAGE: Joe Root bats against Stuart Broad during England's training session at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, on June 16, 2020. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

All the 30 negative-returned English cricketers will undergo a second round of COVID-19 tests before entering the Ageas Bowl's bio-secure bubble for full-scale training for the series against West Indies.

 

According to Sky News, the players and around 15 support staff will be tested before they isolate themselves in their hotel rooms for the first 24 hours while their results are received.

The players are staying at the Hilton Hotel, which is attached to the stadium.

All 30 players returned negative in the first round of coronavirus testing 10 days ago.

The three-match Test series against the West Indies will begin in Southampton from July 8 but before that a trimmed 20-member home team will play a intra-squad warm-up game at the same venue.

The three-day practice game will conclude on July 3.

IMAGE: Social distancing signage at The Ageas Bowl in Southampton. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images for ECB

From Thursday, when the first behind-closed-door training session starts, the players will be tested twice weekly while continuing with daily thermal screenings.

Amid the constant reminders about social distancing, the players will head to the ground for practice each morning through a tent with with thermal cameras to check for any coronavirus symptoms.

The Ageas Bowl has been divided into zones with only the players and key support staff permitted entry to certain areas.

West Indies, who won the last series between the two teams at home, will be defending the crown this time.

This will be first international cricket fixture since the COVID-19 pandemic brought the world of sports to a standstill.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
