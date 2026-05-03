Another injury blow hits struggling CSK in IPL 2026

Ramakrishna Ghosh's foot fracture has ruled him out of IPL 2026, adding to Chennai Super Kings' growing list of injury concerns this season.

IMAGE: CSK has been plagued by multiple injuries this season. Photograph: CSK/X

Key Points Ramakrishna Ghosh is ruled out of IPL 2026 due to a foot fracture sustained during a match against Mumbai Indians.

The injury occurred during Ghosh's IPL debut, marking a premature end to his season.

CSK has been plagued by multiple injuries this season, including setbacks to Khaleel Ahmed and Ayush Mhatre.

MS Dhoni has been nursing a calf strain and has yet to make an appearance for CSK in IPL 2026.

Chennai Super Kings have suffered another injury setback in the Indian Premier League 2026, with all-rounder Ramakrishna Ghosh ruled out for the remainder of the season due to a fracture in his right foot.

The injury occurred during their home clash against the Mumbai Indians on May 2, which also marked his IPL debut.

"Ramakrishna Ghosh sustained a fracture to his right foot during the CSK v MI match at Chepauk. He will take no further part in IPL 2026. Get well soon, Rambo," CSK wrote in an X post.

CSK's Injury Woes Mount

His absence further compounds a disrupted season for the five-time champions, Chennai Super Kings, who have already been hit by multiple injuries, including setbacks to speedster Khaleel Ahmed and star batter Ayush Mhatre in recent weeks.

Their pace resources were already stretched before the season began, with star seamer Nathan Ellis sidelined through injury, while his replacement Spencer Johnson was also unavailable until recently due to fitness issues.

Dhoni's Absence Continues

Chennai Super Kings have been without their star wicketkeeper/batter MS Dhoni, who has been nursing a calf strain since the start of the season.

Despite being with CSK since March and regularly featuring in practice games and net sessions, widely shared on social media, Dhoni has yet to make an appearance in any of the team's matches so far.