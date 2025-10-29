HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Another injury blow for Reddy; to miss first three T20s vs Aus

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
October 29, 2025 14:14 IST

Nitish Kumar Reddy

IMAGE: Nitish Kumar Reddy has been on the sidelines off and on in the past one year due to various injuries. Photograph: BCCI

Injury prone all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has been ruled out of the first three T20 Internationals against Australia due to neck spasms, the BCCI said on Wednesday.

Reddy, who was ruled out of the third ODI against

Australia in Sydney due to quadriceps injury, has now sustained a new niggle.

"Nitish Kumar Reddy has been ruled out for the first three T20Is. The all-rounder who was recovering from his left quadriceps injury sustained during the second ODI in Adelaide, complained of neck spasms, which has impacted his recovery and mobility. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring his progress," BCCI said in a media release.

 

The 22-year-old has been on the sidelines off and on in the past one year due to various injuries.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
