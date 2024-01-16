News
Another injury blow for Kane Williamson

January 16, 2024 11:12 IST
IMAGE: Kane Williamson, who has been hit with injuries in recent years, sustained the strain while batting in the 2nd T20I against Pakistan. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

New Zealand Test captain Kane Williamson will miss the final three matches in the Twenty20 series against Pakistan after suffering a minor hamstring strain, the team said on Tuesday.

 

Williamson, who has been hit with injuries in recent years, sustained the strain while batting in the second Twenty20 in Hamilton on Sunday, which the Black Caps won by 21 runs to take a 2-0 lead in the series.

"A timeline for Williamson's rehabilitation and return to cricket is still being established with a goal of being ready for selection in the test series against South Africa," New Zealand Cricket said in a statement.

New Zealand play an inexperienced South Africa team in two Tests at Mount Maunganui and Hamilton in February.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
