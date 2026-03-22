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Home  » Cricket » Another Blow for PSL: Sri Lanka's Dasun Shanaka joins Rajasthan Royals for IPL 2026

Another Blow for PSL: Sri Lanka's Dasun Shanaka joins Rajasthan Royals for IPL 2026

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 22, 2026 17:24 IST

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Sri Lanka's captain Dasun Shanaka is poised to make a significant impact in the upcoming IPL season, joining Rajasthan Royals as a replacement for injured Sam Curran, further highlighting the growing influence of international talent in the league.

Dasun Shanaka

IMAGE: Dasun Shanaka scored 165 runs including a 31-ball 76 not out against Pakistan, while he also took three wickets in the T20 World Cup. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka is set to join Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026 to replace the injured Sam Curran.
  • Shanaka's move follows a trend of players switching from Pakistan Super League to IPL.
  • Rajasthan Royals will clash against Chennai Super Kings in Guwahati on March 30, 2026.

In yet another blow to Pakistan Super League, Sri Lanka captain and all-rounder Dasun Shanaka is set to join Rajasthan Royals as a replacement for the injured Sam Curran in IPL 2026.

The move makes Shanaka the latest player to switch from PSL to IPL after Zimbabwe pacer Blessing Muzarabani pulled out of his contract with Islamabad United to join Kolkata Knight Riders as a replacement for Mustafizur Rahman.

 

"Dasun's signing is pending owing to his paperwork in the PSL, which is a formality. He is likely to join the squad in Guwahati," a team source told PTI.

Royals will begin their campaign against Chennai Super Kings on March 30, 2026, in Guwahati -- their home venue in the first phase of the IPL 2026 schedule that has been announced so far.

Shanaka's Coaching Connections

Under Shanaka's leadership, co-hosts Sri Lanka had crashed out in the Super 8s stage of the T20 World Cup recently.

Shanaka scored 165 runs including a 31-ball 76 not out against Pakistan, while he also took three wickets in the T20 World Cup.

Having gone unsold at the IPL's mini-auction last December, Shanaka was picked up by PSL franchise Lahore Qalandars.

While Sri Lanka legend Kumar Sangakkara is the Royals' head coach, former India batting coach Vikram Rathour is the assistant coach of the side. Rathour was the consulting batting coach of Sri Lanka during the T20 World Cup.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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