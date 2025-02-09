Ranji: Ankit Kumar puts Haryana on top vs Mumbai

Skipper Ankit Kumar led from the front with a fantastic century as Haryana enjoyed the upper hand against defending champions Mumbai, reaching 263 for five at stumps on the second day of their Ranji Trophy quarter-final in Kolkata.

IMAGE: Ankit Kumar smashed a commanding 136, dominating Mumbai's attack and bringing Haryana within 53 runs of the first-innings lead. Photograph: BCCI Domestic/X

Ankit, who has now hit back-to-back hundreds in this edition of the tournament, struck a crisp 136 with complete domination of the Mumbai attack to bring Haryana within 53 runs of first-innings lead.

This was after Tanush Kotian (97) missed his century as Mumbai finished their first innings at 315, a massive improvement after struggling at 113 for seven.

Starting the day at 278 for eight, all eyes were on Kotian, who was slowly but surely inching towards his third first-class hundred and one that he could have been proud of. However, at 97, Sumit Kumar left him high and dry with a wicket-taking delivery.

But Mohit Avasthi (21) threw his bat in the company of Royston Dias to ensure that Mumbai had the psychological boost of a 300-plus first innings total.

However, Mumbai, having batted the first 45 minutes, also ensured that by the time Haryana came on to bat, there wasn't much help for the seamers, as Ankit and his opening partner Lakshay Dalal (34) comfortably put on 87 runs in 24 overs before Shardul Thakur finally got one to straighten enough in the post-lunch session to hit the latter's pads.

IMAGE: Tanush Kotian returned figures of 2 for 57 from 15 overs. Photograph: BCCI Domestic/X

But that didn't deter the Haryana skipper from punishing the bowlers and he was especially severe on the seamers as 16 off his 21 boundaries came off them. He didn't over attack but punished the loose deliveries with drives on both sides of the wicket. Avasthi and Dias, bowlers who clock mid 120s on the speed gun, were given some rough treatment.

Such was his dominance that the next best score for Haryana on the day was Yashvardhan Dalal's 36, as he added 81 for the second wicket with his skipper.

The only bowler that Ankit treated with respect was left-arm spinner Shams Mulani (2/59), off whom he got only a couple of fours. In fact, it was Mulani, who gave Mumbai some breathing space at the fag end of the day by removing Ankit, caught by skipper Ajinkya Rahane.

Save Mulani and his spin twin Kotian (2/57 in 15 overs), the seamers looked ordinary for the better part of the day but on the third morning, they will get a chance to use the early moisture and ensure a slender first-innings lead.

In case they can't restrict Haryana below 315, the objective would be to keep the lead to as less as possible since this is a five-day game, and Mumbai will have a chance to bowl last on a track that would assist spinners on days four and five.

Brief Scores: Mumbai 1st Innings 315 in 88.2 overs (Tanush Kotian 97, Shams Mulani 91, Anhsul Kamboj 3/71, Sumit Kumar 3/81). Haryana 263/5 in 72 overs (Ankit Kumar 136, Shams Mulani 2/59, Tanush Kotian 2/57).