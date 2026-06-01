Andy Flower: The Man Who Transformed RCB From History-Seekers To History-Makers

IMAGE: Virat Kohli celebrates winning IPL 2026 \with head coach Andy Flower and RCB's director of cricket Mo Bobat. Photograph: RCB/Instagram

Key Points Andy Flower had guided England to the Ashes in 2005, a Test series win in India in 2012 and the 2010 T20 World Cup.

At the club level, Flower had orchestrated the title wins for Multan Sultans, Gulf Giants, Trent Rockets and Maratha Arabians in various franchise leagues.

Skipper Patidar stressed on Flower's ability to work effectively with seasoned stars and upcoming talents.

Accolades have been pouring in for Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar for helping Royal Challengers Bengaluru lift their second IPL title on the bounce, but another man might be having a soft chuckle of satisfaction in a quiet corner.



Andy Flower - the silent revolutionary who transformed RCB from history-seekers to history-makers.



When he took over the reins in August 2023, RCB were still searching for their first IPL title, leaving them a target for merciless social media trolls.



It would not be an exaggeration to think that the Royal Challengers then were the Paris St Germain of the IPL, a team thriving on Galacticos culture.



Just like the PSG, now two-time UEFA Champions League winners under Luis Enrique, the Royal Challengers too went through years of disappointment despite assembling a glittering array of stars.



Along with Kohli, they had some of the best in T20 business such as AB de Villiers, Chris Gayle, Dale Steyn, Shane Watson, Yuvraj Singh etc.

Flower Guided England To Ashes in 2005

Similar to PSG finding their Messiah in Enrique in 2023, the same year as Flower joined the Bengaluru side, RCB found theirs in the Zimbabwean - a no-nonsense cricketing brain who believes in structure and cohesion to bring in desired results.



Flower came with proven multi-level credentials, having guided England to the Ashes in 2005, a Test series win in India (2012) and the 2010 T20 World Cup.



At the club level, he had orchestrated the title wins for Multan Sultans, Gulf Giants, Trent Rockets and Maratha Arabians in various franchise leagues. It mirrored Enrique's treble-winning success with Barcelona, and ending PSG's 55-year wait for an European crown.

Flower Fortified RCB's Bowling Attack

But for all that, Flower needed to break the set patterns in the Royal Challengers establishment.



Once he took over from Mike Hesson, Flower's concentration was to fortify RCB's bowling, yet, the signing of Bhuvneshwar Kumar ahead of IPL 2025 for Rs 10.75 crore raised a lot of eyebrows.



But it proved a master-stroke as the veteran pacer amassed 45 wickets across two IPL seasons, leading RCB's bowling unit with aplomb.



Flower, a known supporter of young talents, worked along with mentor Dinesh Karthik, Director of Cricket Mo Bobat and a slew of scouts to rope in some young bowlers like Rasikh Salam Dhar, Suyash Sharma, Abhinandan Singh and Mangesh Yadav.



Skipper Patidar stressed on Flower's ability to work effectively with seasoned stars and upcoming talents.



"I can say I have played for four years in the IPL. He is one of the best coaches, I feel, because of the way he handles players.



"Not only players who are playing, but the players who are not playing, the new players in the team, those are playing their first IPL season, he spends a lot of time with every individual. I don't have enough words for him, but he is the best coach I have played under," gushed Patidar.



The 33-year-old offered the example of Rasikh Salaam Dar to underline his argument.



Rasikdh took 19 wickets in IPL 2026 to splendidly support the lead cast of Bhuvneshwar and Josh Hazlewood.



"When we gave a chance to Dhar, he looked confident. He is very much confident about his skills, about his slower balls, back of the hands and yorkers. I think he supported Bhuvi and Josh in IPL 2026 well. Whenever I see him, he has clarity about his role," he said.



That clarity, Patidar felt, emanates from the equal treatment of players without worrying about their pay grade.



"Definitely, I think the culture has changed. There have been a lot of changes in the mindset of the players. I think all the credit goes to the coaching staff because of the way they are handling the players.



"They know that new players are also an important part of the team, not only the experienced players. Our coaching staff is treating every player equally and that is the change I feel," he explained.



The cultural change under Flower is visible now. For years, RCB have experimented with coaches who can give them that elusive title.



When they found the right one, he brought it twice in a row to RCB headquarters in Bengaluru.