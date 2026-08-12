Andrew Flintoff's Son Rocky Blasts Maiden Professional Century For Lancashire

Andrew Flintoff's son, Rocky Flintoff, smashed his first senior professional century for Lancashire in the One-Day Cup.

IMAGE: Lancashire's Rocky Flintoff celebrates his century Somerset in the One-Day Cup. Photograph: Lancashire Cricket/X

Key Points Rocky Flintoff, 18, scored his maiden senior professional century for Lancashire.

He hit 123 runs off just 76 balls, including seven sixes and 10 fours.

His partnership with Keaton Jennings helped Lancashire achieve a record List A total of 443.

The victory secured Lancashire's qualification for the One-Day Cup quarter-finals.

Former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff's son Rocky struck his first senior professional century in Lancashire's 174-run win over Somerset in the One-Day Cup.

Rocky, 18, hit seven sixes and 10 fours as he scored 123 runs off 76 balls and combined with opener Keaton Jennings (156) for a partnership of 214, which guided Lancashire to a total of 443 - their best in List A cricket.

Flintoff, Jennings Power Lancashire To Record Total

Tuesday's victory helped Lancashire qualify for the quarter-finals of the tournament, where they will come up against Ben Stokes' Durham.

Rocky's teammate Jennings hailed the teenager's performance, telling British media: "When you are developing a few grey hairs, it's great to be out there batting with a young player of such talent.

"Rocky knows his family can't score his runs for him. He has to go out there and do it himself and there is every sign he is going to do just that.

"He has a fantastic physique for a cricketer and a good head on young shoulders. Today he used his feet well and played a fantastic knock."

Rocky has previously played for both the England Lions and the England under-19s.