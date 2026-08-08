Andrew Flintoff resigns as England Lions head coach

Former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff has officially stepped down as head coach of the England Lions, choosing to dedicate his focus to his coaching role with Australia's Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League.

IMAGE: Andrew Flintoff opted to leave the national setup ahead of the Lions' upcoming assignments, including Pakistan's four-day warm-up match before a three-match Test series against England later this month. Photograph: Paul Childs/Action Images via Reuters

Key Points Andrew Flintoff has resigned as head coach of the England Lions to prioritise his role with Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League.

Flintoff's departure comes ahead of the Lions' upcoming fixtures, including a warm-up match against Pakistan.

Ed Barney, ECB Men's Performance Director, praised Flintoff's significant impact on developing young players within the Lions setup.

Mike Yardy will now lead the Professional County Club Select XI for Pakistan's four-day warm-up match.

Former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff has stepped down as head coach of the England Lions, the country's cricket board said on Friday, leaving the 48-year-old to focus on his coaching role at Australia's Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League.

Flintoff's Decision and Future Focus

Flintoff had led England's second-string side since September 2024 and was initially expected to continue in the role alongside his appointment at the Thunder, which was announced in June. He had been due to leave a planned Lions tour of South Africa early to join the Australian franchise. However, he opted to leave the national setup ahead of the Lions' upcoming assignments, including Pakistan's four-day warm-up match before a three-match test series against England later this month.

"Unfortunately I've made the decision to step away from my role with the Lions," Flintoff said in a statement. "Not only have I enjoyed my time having the opportunity to work with the best young cricketers in the country, but have taken great pride in seeing them develop ... "I can't wait to get started with the Thunder later in the year and see where coaching takes me."

ECB Praises Flintoff's Contribution

Ed Barney, ECB Men's Performance Director, lauded Flintoff's contribution in transforming England Lions environment. "Fred has helped to transform the Lions environment into a programme that has had a major impact on young players. By creating an environment that both supports and pushes excellence at all times he has helped bring forward a new generation of young players," he said. "Coaches have also flourished alongside him, whether early in their coaching journey or with decades of experience, and he has consistently maximised the expertise around the group."

Flintoff also coached Northern Superchargers in The Hundred and worked with England's white-ball teams in an informal consultant capacity before taking charge of the Lions. The cricket board said Mike Yardy would take charge as the head coach of the Professional County Club Select XI for Pakistan's four-day warm-up match at Beckenham beginning on Tuesday.