Andre Russell set to play his last game for Windies!

The all-rounder will retire from international cricket after the second T20 against Australia at his home ground in Jamaica.

IMAGE: Andre Russell has played 84 T20Is, scoring 1,078 runs at an average of 22. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Reuters

West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell will be retiring from international cricket, with the opening two games of the five-match T20I series against Australia at home set to be his last games for the Windies, reported ESPNCricinfo on Wednesday.

Russell, 37, has been included in the squad for the five-match series, and the first two matches, taking place at his home ground of Sabina Park in Jamaica, will serve as his farewell to international cricket.

Since 2019, Russell has been an exclusively T20I player for his country. He has played 84 T20Is, scoring 1,078 runs at an average of 22.00, with a strike rate of 163.08. He has registered three half-centuries with the best score being 71. Russel has taken 61 wickets at an average of 30.59, with best figures of 3-19.

His retirement comes just seven months before the next ICC T20 World Cup to be hosted by India and Sri Lanka in February 2026. Recently, their top-order batter Nicholas Pooran has announced his retirement from international cricket at the age of 29.

Russell has only played one Test for WI, while he has played 56 ODIs, scoring 1,034 runs at an average of 27.21 and a strike rate of over 130. He has hit four half-centuries and his best score is 92 not out. In ODIs, he has 70 wickets at an average of 31.84, with best bowling figures of 4-35.

The 37-year-old was the part of West Indies teams which won the ICC T20 World Cups in 2012 and 2016.

Russell has played a massive part in T20 franchise leagues across the world, scoring 9,316 runs in 561 matches at an average of 26.39 and a strike rate of over 168. He has two centuries and 33 fifties under his belt, with the best score being 121 not out.

As a bowler, he has taken 485 wickets at an average of 25.85, with best figures of 5-15.