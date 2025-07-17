Russell hopes to end on high, inspire Windies youth

'To represent the West Indies has been one of the proudest achievements in my life.'

IMAGE: Andre Russell, who was part of West Indies' T20 World Cup-winning squads in 2012 and 2016, expressed deep pride in wearing the maroon jersey for over a decade. Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

Andre Russell is set to bring the curtains down on his illustrious international career, with the upcoming five-match T20I series against Australia marking his farewell. The Jamaican all-rounder will play his final games on July 20 and 22 at his home ground -- Sabina Park, Jamaica.



Russell, who was part of West Indies' T20 World Cup-winning squads in 2012 and 2016, expressed deep pride in wearing the maroon jersey for over a decade.



"Words cannot explain what it meant. To represent the West Indies has been one of the proudest achievements in my life. When I was a kid, I did not expect to get to this level, but the more you start to play and get to love the sport, you realise what you can achieve," Russell was quoted as saying by ICC.



"This inspired me to become better because I wanted to leave a mark in the maroon colours and become an inspiration to others."



The star all-rounder, who plays for Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL, hopes to end his international career on a high, surrounded by friends and family in Jamaica.



"I love playing for the West Indies, and I love playing at home in front of my family and friends, where I get to showcase my talent and produce more high-quality performances. I want to finish my international career on a high while being a role model for the next generation of cricketers coming out of the Caribbean," he added.



One of the most feared T20 players globally, Russell was one of the leading players for West Indies in the shortest format with 1,078 runs at a strike rate of 163.08, along with 61 wickets at an economy of 9.30.



His retirement comes just seven months before the next edition of T20 World Cup to be hosted by India and Sri Lanka in February next year.

Russell is the West Indies' second high-profile retirement in recent times, with their batter Nicholas Pooran having bid goodbye to international cricket at the age of 29 in January.



West Indies coach and former captain Darren Sammy praised Russell’s enduring commitment:



"Andre has always been the consummate professional and a fierce competitor. Whether I was captaining him or now coaching him, his hunger to perform and win for West Indies has never wavered. I wish him all the best on his next chapter, and I hope he continues to inspire generations to come," he said.