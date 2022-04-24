Russell first in IPL to scalp four wickets in one-over spell

IMAGE: Kolkata Knight Riders Andre Russell celebrates the wicket of Gujarat Titans batter Yash Dayal during the IPL match at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI

Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Andre Russell became the first player in the history of the Indian Premier league to achieve a four-wicket haul in a one over spell.

The West Indian pacer achieved this feat during the match against Gujarat Titans at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai after he dismissed Abhinav Manohar, Lockie Ferguson, Rahul Tewatia and Yash Dayal in the 20th over as Gujarat Titans were restricted to 156 for 9 after electing to bat.

That was the only over he bowled in the match.

Earlier, the record of most wickets in a single over spell was held by Kolkata's Laxmi Ratan Shukla, who had figures of 3 for 6 against Delhi Capitals (then Delhi Daredevils) in 2008.

Coming to the match, Russell's last-over heroics went in vain as Gujarat Titans held their nerve to register their sixth win of the campaign and move back to the top of the IPL 2022 table.

The total of 156 is now the lowest to be defended by a team so far in this edition of the IPL.

Hardik Pandya played a skipper's knock of 67 off 49 balls while David Miller came up with a handy 27 for Gujarat Titans.

For KKR, Tim Southee scalped three wickets while Shivam Mavi and Umesh Yadav bagged one each.

Kolkata take on Delhi Capitals next while Gujarat Titans meet Sunrisers Hyderabad.