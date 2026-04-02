HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Cricket » Anderson 'hated every minute' of The Hundred

Anderson 'hated every minute' of The Hundred

3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 02, 2026 16:00 IST

x

When The Hundred's on I'm hopefully going to be on holiday somewhere, said England's cricketing legend James Anderson who  took only two wickets in three games in the tournament in 2025.  

James Anderson is determined to guide second-tier side Lancashire back to Division One and did not rule out extending his career further if they earned promotion

IMAGE: James Anderson is determined to guide second-tier side Lancashire back to Division One and did not rule out extending his career further if they earned promotion. Photograph: Craig Brough/Reuters

Key Points

  • 'I think it's really important that I focus on being as fit as I can be for the four-day stuff.'
  • The 43-year-old represented the Manchester Originals in the 2025 season of the 100-ball format but took only two wickets in three games.
  • James Anderson took 704 wickets in 188 Tests for England.

England's all-time leading Test wicket-taker James Anderson said he "hated every minute" of his brief stint in The Hundred last summer and that he planned to be on holiday when the competition takes place this year.

The 43-year-old, who retired from international cricket in 2024, was selected with a wildcard pick by the Manchester Originals in the 2025 season of the 100-ball format but took only two wickets in three games.

 

The fast bowler was not part of the auction for the 2026 season, opting instead to focus on county cricket with Lancashire, who he will captain this year.

Asked why he did not return to The Hundred, Anderson told the Independent in an interview published on Wednesday: "It was a mixture of hating every minute of The Hundred last year, if I can say that, and especially being (Lancashire) captain this year.

"I think it's really important that I focus on being as fit as I can be for the four-day stuff.

"When The Hundred's on I'm hopefully going to be on holiday somewhere," added Anderson, who took 704 wickets in 188 Tests for England.

He added that he was determined to guide second-tier side Lancashire back to Division One and did not rule out extending his career further if they earned promotion, despite his age and fitness issues.

"I think there are times throughout the winter where I maybe thought about what if we get promoted and we've got a chance to push for the championship next year," he said.

"Would I want to be involved in that? And of course I would.

"And then there are other times when I wake up and I struggle to walk to the toilet in the morning and think maybe I can't get another year out of my body."

The Hundred will be held from July 21 to August 16, while the County Championship begins on Friday.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.

RELATED STORIES

SL's Thushara Takes Legal Action to Secure IPL Playing Rights
SL's Thushara Takes Legal Action to Secure IPL Playing Rights
Pietersen Criticises Pant's Top-Order Decision
Pietersen Criticises Pant's Top-Order Decision
IPL 2026: Pant-Goenka exchange goes viral
IPL 2026: Pant-Goenka exchange goes viral
How The IPL Can Expand To 94 Games!
How The IPL Can Expand To 94 Games!
From 26/4 To 145/4: How DC's Rizvi, Stubbs Denied LSG
From 26/4 To 145/4: How DC's Rizvi, Stubbs Denied LSG

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

22 Oldest Churches Of India

webstory image 2

11 Recipes To Make Your Easter Meal Shine

webstory image 3

The Gorgeous Colourful Trees Of An Indian Summer

VIDEOS

Sania Grabs the Spotlight at NMACC with Tendulkar Family0:44

Sania Grabs the Spotlight at NMACC with Tendulkar Family

Heavy Snowfall in Gulmarg Leaves Tourists Spellbound0:53

Heavy Snowfall in Gulmarg Leaves Tourists Spellbound

Rain Havoc in Banihal Brings Sudden Chill1:08

Rain Havoc in Banihal Brings Sudden Chill

IPL 2026

IPL 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO