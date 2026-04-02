Anderson 'hated every minute' of The Hundred

When The Hundred's on I'm hopefully going to be on holiday somewhere, said England's cricketing legend James Anderson who took only two wickets in three games in the tournament in 2025.

IMAGE: James Anderson is determined to guide second-tier side Lancashire back to Division One and did not rule out extending his career further if they earned promotion. Photograph: Craig Brough/Reuters

Key Points 'I think it's really important that I focus on being as fit as I can be for the four-day stuff.'

The 43-year-old represented the Manchester Originals in the 2025 season of the 100-ball format but took only two wickets in three games.

James Anderson took 704 wickets in 188 Tests for England.

England's all-time leading Test wicket-taker James Anderson said he "hated every minute" of his brief stint in The Hundred last summer and that he planned to be on holiday when the competition takes place this year.

The 43-year-old, who retired from international cricket in 2024, was selected with a wildcard pick by the Manchester Originals in the 2025 season of the 100-ball format but took only two wickets in three games.

The fast bowler was not part of the auction for the 2026 season, opting instead to focus on county cricket with Lancashire, who he will captain this year.

Asked why he did not return to The Hundred, Anderson told the Independent in an interview published on Wednesday: "It was a mixture of hating every minute of The Hundred last year, if I can say that, and especially being (Lancashire) captain this year.

"I think it's really important that I focus on being as fit as I can be for the four-day stuff.

"When The Hundred's on I'm hopefully going to be on holiday somewhere," added Anderson, who took 704 wickets in 188 Tests for England.

He added that he was determined to guide second-tier side Lancashire back to Division One and did not rule out extending his career further if they earned promotion, despite his age and fitness issues.

"I think there are times throughout the winter where I maybe thought about what if we get promoted and we've got a chance to push for the championship next year," he said.

"Would I want to be involved in that? And of course I would.

"And then there are other times when I wake up and I struggle to walk to the toilet in the morning and think maybe I can't get another year out of my body."

The Hundred will be held from July 21 to August 16, while the County Championship begins on Friday.