Anderson handed demerit point for dissent in Galle Test

Anderson handed demerit point for dissent in Galle Test

November 08, 2018 16:52 IST

England paceman James Anderson has received an official reprimand and one demerit point for breaching the code of conduct during the ongoing Galle Test against Sri Lanka, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Thursday.

James Anderson. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

During the 39th over of the Sri Lanka innings, Anderson first complained when the umpire warned him for running on the wicket, and then threw the ball in resentment.

 

His behaviour amounted to a violation of Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, the governing body said.

"After the match, Anderson admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Andy Pycroft," it added after slapping Anderson with his second demerit point.

Four demerit points within a two-year period incurs a one-Test ban.

