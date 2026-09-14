13 catches dropped, India Women's coach plays down fielding concerns after Asia Cup triumph

India Women's cricket team head coach Amol Muzumdar has addressed the team's fielding challenges and middle-order performance following their dominant eighth Asia Cup title win, assuring that significant efforts are underway to improve these aspects.

IMAGE: The India Women's team enjoyed an unbeaten run to the Asia Cup title win on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points India Women's head coach Amol Muzumdar acknowledged fielding as an area for improvement despite the team's Asia Cup triumph, noting 13 dropped catches in five matches.

Muzumdar stated that the team is actively working hard on fielding, putting in significant hours and effort to enhance this aspect of their game.

He dismissed concerns regarding the middle-order's performance and captain Harmanpreet Kaur's form, highlighting strong opening partnerships and consistent high scores.

The coach emphasised that the team's fitness and running between the wickets were also key focus areas during their pre-tournament training camps.

Muzumdar reiterated the team's commitment to continuous improvement, stating they do not get satisfied with any tournament win and always look forward to the next challenge.

Indian women's cricket team head coach Amol Muzumdar has played down fielding woes that plagued the side in an otherwise impressive title-winning run in the Asia Cup here, insisting that the players are doing everything possible to improve themselves.

India crushed Sri Lanka in a one-sided final by 72 runs on Sunday here to claim the Asia Cup (T20) for an eighth time, but as many as 13 dropped catches in five matches took some sheen off their dominant and unbeaten run.

Addressing Fielding Concerns

"Of course, there is scope of improvement. But having said that, we have been fielding really well," Muzumdar told reporters after the match when asked about the need to improve India's fielding, after three more catches were dropped in the final.

"We have been working really hard on that aspect. We have put in a lot of hours. A lot of training has gone in. There is scope of improvement in that aspect. But we are putting in all our hard work and honest effort towards improving that," he added.

Middle-Order Performance and Fitness

The Indian head coach also ruled out any concerns around the ordinary show from the middle-order, rejecting suggestions that it has looked brittle with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur's form being a concern.

"We have had some lovely scores given the conditions here. I don't think there was anything regarding the middle-order. We don't have any concerns regarding that," he said.

"We have had some amazing opening partnerships; Shafali (Verma) and Smriti (Mandhana) have been batting really well. That's the nature of the game, you cannot have everyone scoring runs.

"There will be moments in the T20 match and we are well aware of that. The opening partnership has been really good and we finished off really well. We have got (the) scores; 198 was scored in the first game and 160 and beyond in almost every game," he added.

Muzumdar said India had also worked on their fitness and running between the wickets in the camp held before the Asia Cup.

"In our camps, it's real hard work that we put in. A lot of emphasis was put on the fielding aspect. The fitness part was looked after really well in the camp prior to this tournament and also the running between the wickets," he said.

"We have been working really hard on certain aspects where we think there is a lot of scope for improvement. We march ahead. As I said, we don't get satisfied with any tournament. Once the tournament is over, we look forward to the next one," Muzumdar added.