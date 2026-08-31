Coach Amol Muzumdar: India Are Hungry For Success At Asia Cup, Asian Games

Indian women's cricket head coach Amol Muzumdar has addressed the team's ambitions for the ongoing Women's Asia Cup and upcoming Asian Games.

IMAGE: The Indian women's cricket team got off to a good start at the Asia Cup with a win over Thailand in their tournament opener on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

Key Points Indian head coach Amol Muzumdar stated that Jemimah Rodrigues, a 'clutch player', will be missed in the Women's Asia Cup due to a hamstring injury.

Muzumdar highlighted the team's strong hunger for success in upcoming tournaments, including the Asia Cup and Asian Games.

India, seven-time Asia Cup champions, have a strong recent record, including a Test win at Lord's and an ICC Women's Cricket World Cup triumph.

Rodrigues is currently undergoing rehabilitation at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

India are in Group A of the Asia Cup alongside Thailand, Hong Kong, China, and Pakistan.

Indian head coach Amol Muzumdar said that the team will be missing their "clutch player" Jemimah Rodrigues, who has been ruled out of the Women's Asia Cup due to injury, but nonetheless expressed his team's hunger to do well ahead of the Asia Cup and the Asian Games in Japan from September onwards.

India's Tournament Ambitions

Seven-time Women's Asia Cup champions India have their sights set on the ongoing Asia Cup, and the subsequent future tournaments, with the side looking to continue their recent good form. India begin their Asia Cup campaign with a win over Thailand on Sunday, and will face Hong Kong on Thursday, September 3.

Muzumdar looked back at his team's recent achievements, which include a Test win at Lord's earlier in July and the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup triumph last year, before going on to state that this lot remained as hungry as ever for the upcoming tournaments in Asia.

"This group has been a special one. We have done well in the ODI setup, in the Test matches that we have played. Last five Tests, if you see, we have won four of them," Muzumdar said ahead of India's Asia Cup opener, as quoted by ICC. "So they are hungry for success, they are hungry to win some tournaments. Every tournament is important, every tournament is crucial for this setup. They're really hungry for success. You'll be able to see that in the coming future," he added.

Rodrigues' Injury and Team Impact

India are in Group A of the Asia Cup along with Thailand, Hong Kong, China and Pakistan. The team is without their star batter Jemimah Rodrigues, who misses out on the Asia Cup squad due to a hamstring concern, and Muzumdar provided an update on the player, stating that the player was under rehab.

"I have always maintained that she's a a clutch player for us. She will definitely be missed, but having said that her recovery is very important for us. Her rehab is well taken care of at the Centre of Excellence at Bengaluru. "She will be missed, but there are some players who have come into the team and who will do well. But Jemimah will be missed," he signed off.

Rodrigues is India's fourth-highest T20I run-getter in women's cricket, with 2,824 runs in 131 matches and 118 innings at an average of 29.41 and a strike rate of 119, with 16 fifties and a best score of 76.