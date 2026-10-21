Amit Mishra returns to Delhi Capitals in new role

Former India leg-spinner and IPL veteran Amit Mishra is returning to the Delhi Capitals in a new capacity as their spin-bowling coach, joining a star-studded support staff.
Key Points
- Former India spinner Amit Mishra joined Delhi Capitals as a spin-bowling coach on Wednesday.
- Mishra, an IPL veteran, previously played 10 seasons for the Delhi franchise.
- He represented India in 22 Tests, 36 ODIs, and 10 T20s during his playing career.
- Mishra joins a high-profile DC support staff including Sourav Ganguly, Yuvraj Singh, and Chaminda Vaas.
- Mishra expressed excitement about transitioning from player to coach, noting his familiarity with many current players.
Former India spinner Amit Mishra on Wednesday joined Delhi Capitals as a spin-bowling coach.
Mishra, an IPL veteran, spent 10 seasons as a player with the Delhi franchise. He also played for Lucknow Super Giants, Deccan Chargers and Sunrisers Hyderabad.
The 43-year-old represented India in 22 Tests, 36 ODIs and 10 T20s.
He joins a high profile DC support staff including head coach Sourav Ganguly, assistant coach Yuvraj Singh and fast bowling coach Chaminda Vaas.
"I have to be in a different zone. I have played only as a player in such a big tournament. But the good thing is that I have played alongside a lot of players (who are still playing)," said Mishra in a video posted by Delhi Capitals on social media.