Amit Mishra returns to Delhi Capitals in new role

Former India leg-spinner and IPL veteran Amit Mishra is returning to the Delhi Capitals in a new capacity as their spin-bowling coach, joining a star-studded support staff.

IMAGE: Amit Mishra has joined Delhi Capitals as spin-bowling coach. Photograph: Delhi Capitals/X

Key Points Former India spinner Amit Mishra joined Delhi Capitals as a spin-bowling coach on Wednesday.

Mishra, an IPL veteran, previously played 10 seasons for the Delhi franchise.

He represented India in 22 Tests, 36 ODIs, and 10 T20s during his playing career.

Mishra joins a high-profile DC support staff including Sourav Ganguly, Yuvraj Singh, and Chaminda Vaas.

Mishra expressed excitement about transitioning from player to coach, noting his familiarity with many current players.

Former India spinner Amit Mishra on Wednesday joined Delhi Capitals as a spin-bowling coach.

Mishra, an IPL veteran, spent 10 seasons as a player with the Delhi franchise. He also played for Lucknow Super Giants, Deccan Chargers and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The 43-year-old represented India in 22 Tests, 36 ODIs and 10 T20s.

He joins a high profile DC support staff including head coach Sourav Ganguly, assistant coach Yuvraj Singh and fast bowling coach Chaminda Vaas.

"I have to be in a different zone. I have played only as a player in such a big tournament. But the good thing is that I have played alongside a lot of players (who are still playing)," said Mishra in a video posted by Delhi Capitals on social media.