Amir Jangoo called up to West Indies T20I squad as Jewel Andrew cover

Top-order batter Amir Jangoo has been drafted into the West Indies T20I squad to replace the injured Jewel Andrew for the upcoming five-match series against India, bolstering the team's wicketkeeping options.

IMAGE: In-form Amir Jangoo scored 239 runs in the preceding three-match ODI series. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Amir Jangoo has been added to the West Indies T20I squad for the five-match series against India.

Jangoo will serve as cover for wicketkeeper-batter Jewel Andrew, who sustained a finger injury during the third ODI.

Andrew's injury occurred while attempting a catch, but scans cleared him of any fracture.

The 19-year-old Andrew did not bat in the third ODI, which West Indies won with a record chase.

Jangoo, who has played seven T20Is, was in good form during the preceding ODI series, scoring 239 runs.

Top order batter Amir Jangoo has been added to the West Indies T20I squad for the five-match series against India as a cover for injured Jewel Andrew, the country's cricket board announced on Monday. The T20I series will begin with the first match at Lucknow on Tuesday.

Andrew's Injury and Recovery

Andrew picked up a finger injury during the third ODI at Mullanpur on Saturday while trying to hold onto a catch offered by Naman Dhir. It required Andrew to visit a local hospital for scans, and he was cleared of any fracture. But the 19-year-old wicketkeeper batter did not come out bat in West Indies' record chase of 352, helmed by skipper Shai Hope's unbeaten 162 off 143 balls.

Jangoo's Role and Form

"Amir Jangoo has been added to the squad as cover for the wicketkeeping position following the finger injury sustained by Jewel Andrew during Saturday's third ODI. Andrew is still being monitored and assessed by the medical team," the Cricket West Indies said in a statement.

Jangoo, who has played seven T20Is and can double up as a wicketkeeper, was in fine form during the ODIs, scoring 239 runs to be placed third behind Shubman Gill (334) and Hope (278).