Amid heartbreak, Priyansh Arya creates IPL history

By REDIFF CRICKET
June 04, 2025 01:45 IST

Priyansh Arya

IMAGE: Punjab Kings' opener Priyansh Ariya finished the IPL 2025 campaign with a tally of 475 runs in 17 matches at an average of 27.94. Photograph: BCCI

Punjab Kings' young opener Priyansh Arya was one of the breakout stars of IPL 2025.  

Although he could not take his side over the line in the final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Tuesday, the 24-year-old southpaw etched his name in the IPL record books when he smashed a 19-ball 24 in the summit clash. 

Arya, a product of the Delhi Premier League, shattered Devdutt Padikkal's record for the most runs by an uncapped Indian batter in a debut IPL season.

He finished the season with a tally of 475 runs in 17 matches at an average of 27.94, surpassing Padikkal's 473 runs in 15 games for RCB in the 2020 edition of the league. 

Arya made his IPL debut for Punjab against Gujarat Titans on March 25 and scored 47 runs from 23 balls.

 

In the fourth match of the season, against Chennai Super Kings, he announced his arrival with a blistering 38-ball century. He also has two fifties under his belt. 

Australian Shaun Marsh holds the overall record for scoring most runs in a debut IPL season, aggregating 616 runs in 11 matches for Punjab in 2008.

Yashasvi Jaiswal's 628 runs in 14 games for Rajasthan Royals in 2023 remain the most by an uncapped batter in a single season. 

Most runs by an uncapped Indian in debut season:

475 – Priyansh Arya (2025)

473 – Devdutt Padikkal (2020)

439 – Shreyas Iyer (2015)

397 – Tilak Varma (2022)

391 – Rahul Tripathi (2017)

370 – Venkatesh Iyer (2021)

REDIFF CRICKET
