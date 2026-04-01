Amelia Kerr's unbeaten 179 powers New Zealand women to record ODI chase vs South Africa

IMAGE: Amelia Kerr's unbeaten 179 off 139 balls was studded with twenty-three boundaries and a maximum. Photograph: White Ferns/X

Key Points New Zealand women pulled off the highest successful run chase in women's ODI history.

Chasing a mammoth target of 347 runs, captain Amelia Kerr hammered an unbeaten 179 off 139 balls.

The previous best was India's 341/5 in reply to Australia's 338 at last year's World Cup.

New Zealand registered the highest successful run chase in women's one-day international history on Wednesday, beating South Africa by two wickets on the back of an outstanding unbeaten 179 from captain Amelia Kerr.

Chasing 347, Kerr hit a six and 23 fours from 139 balls as her team surpassed India's feat of overhauling Australia's total of 338 at last year's World Cup.

It was the second-highest score of Kerr's ODI career, behind her 232 not out against Ireland in 2018.

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My best hundred, says Kerr

"It's number one," Kerr said. "To get a big hundred like that in a big chase against a quality side is definitely number one."

"I was really calm out there and just was so focused on, simplifying it to each over and where we needed to be to get the job done," she told reporters.

"When I did hit the winning runs, I was actually pretty fizzed. It shows how much it means to me. I'm a pretty relaxed character with celebrations and all that stuff. But that was special."

The 25-year-old guided New Zealand to a series-levelling victory with two balls to spare and the teams meet again in the deciding match on Saturday.

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