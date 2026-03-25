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Home  » Cricket » Amelia Kerr Slams Century As New Zealand Women Demolish South Africa In 5th T20I

Amelia Kerr Slams Century As New Zealand Women Demolish South Africa In 5th T20I

By REDIFF CRICKET
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March 25, 2026 12:50 IST

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Amelia Kerr

IMAGE: Amelia Kerr in action for Mumbai Indians in WPL 2026. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points

  • Amelia Kerr stroked a magnificent 105 from 55 balls, with 19 fours and a six.
  • Kerr played a role in dismantling South Africa with the ball, registering superb figures of 2/6 in three overs.
  • Kerr raced to her second T20 International century from just 52 balls.

Captain Amelia Kerr slammed a 52-ball century and claimed two wickets to power New Zealand to a thumping 92-run victory against South Africa in the fifth and final T20 International at Hagley Oval, in Christchurch, on Wednesday.

Kerr stroked a magnificent 105 from 55 balls, with 19 fours and a six, to single-handedly guide New Zealand to 194/6 in their 20 overs after they were put into bat.

South Africa struggled with the bat and finished on 102/9 in 20 overs as New Zealand completed a 4-1 series victory.

Kerr played a role in dismantling South Africa with the ball, registering superb figures of 2/6 in three overs. Pacer Lea Tahuhu was the most successful bowler for the hosts, taking 3/15 in four overs, while Sophie Devine bagged 2/8 in two overs.

Kerr walked in to bat in the second over after Isabella Gaze was trapped leg before wicket by Ayabonga Khaka for 1. The right-hander got a lifeline off the first ball faced when pacer Ayabonga Khaka put down a sharp catch on her follow-through.

Georgia Plimmer rallied the hosts with a flurry of boundaries as New Zealand recovered to 35/1 in six overs. Kerr also got going with back to back boundaries off Nadine de Klerk in the seventh over.

However, Tumi Sekhukhune rocked New Zealand with the wickets of Plimmer (27 from 26 balls) and Devine (0) off successive deliveries in the ninth over.

Kerr then took charge with two boundaries each off Sekhukhune and Chloe Tyron in back to back overs before racing to her fifty from just 34 balls in the 13th over.

The 25-year-old changed gears after completing her fifty. The New Zealand skipper got another lifeline on 72 when Sekhukhune put down a tough chance on her follow through in the 17th over.

Kerr Races To Century From 52 balls

Kerr took de Klerk to the cleaners in the 18th over hitting the medium pacer for six and two fours off successive deliveries to get 18 runs from the over.

A hat-trick of fours off Masabata Klaas in the 19th over helped Kerr race to her second T20 International century from just 52 balls. She perished in the final over holing out the slower ball from Khaka to deep midwicket to perish for 105 from 55 balls.

Kerr was named player of the series after her consistent run with the bat in the five-match series, having registered scores of 78, 32, 30 and 31 in the first four games.

In the run chase, South Africa suffered an early blow when Chloe Tyron was caught at mid-off for one in the second over, trying to hit Tahuhu over the top.

Gujarat-born Nensi Patel struck in the fourth over when she got Sune Luus (13) caught at mid-on in the fourth over before Tahuhu struck again in the Powerplay, getting the wicket of Anneke Bosch for nine.

South Africa slipped further when captain Laura Wolvaardt was caught behind off Devine for nine as the visitors slipped to 41/4 in six overs in the Powerplay.

 

Annerie Dercksen (23 from 18 balls) was only the South Africa batter to get past the 20-run mark as New Zealand kept chipping away at the wickets to restrict the visitors for 102/9 in 20 overs.

REDIFF CRICKET

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