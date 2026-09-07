Ameesha Patel shuts down Hardik Pandya dating speculation

Actress Ameesha Patel has strongly refuted recent social media speculation linking her romantically with cricketer Hardik Pandya, sarcastically dismissing a viral video that sparked the dating rumours.

IMAGE: The tweet making assumptions over Ameesha Patel and Hardik Pandya's friendship. Photograph: X

Key Points Actress Ameesha Patel addressed and dismissed social media speculation about a romantic relationship with cricketer Hardik Pandya.

A viral video clip showed Patel with her hand on Pandya's arm at a Bengaluru restaurant, leading to dating rumours on X (formerly Twitter).

Patel sarcastically responded on Instagram, refuting the romantic spin given to the interaction.

She advised the X user who posted the clip to 'have a girl even as a friend' before making such posts.

Hardik Pandya is reportedly in a relationship with model Mahieka Sharma.

Actress Ameesha Patel reacted strongly to speculation on social media over her friendship with cricketer Hardik Pandya. A clip of the Gadar actress and Hardik at a famous restaurant went viral on Sunday.

Social Media Speculation

In what looked like Ameesha introducing Hardik to an acquaintance, while having her hand on the cricketer's arm, the moment was blown out of proportion on social media with one person on X giving it a romantic spin. An X user shared the clip and wrote, 'The way Ameesha Patel put her hand on Hardik Pandya's shoulder during the party at a hotel in Bengaluru. All the Reddit rumours seem to be coming true.'

Patel's Sarcastic Response

Ameesha then shared a screenshot of the moment on her Instagram Stories and sarcastically suggested: 'So true ya. My god you are correct... truly romantic way my hand was on him.' She added, 'I don't know u but surely u don't have a girl even as a friend. It's time you do have one before posting hence on such things...'

Hardik is currently in a relationship with model Mahieka Sharma.