Allen replaces Pierre for 3rd T20I against India

August 06, 2019 11:12 IST

IMAGE: Fabian Allen (centre) was included in the squad on the back of his performance at the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) last year and recently at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

Fabian Allen replaced Khary Pierre in the West Indies squad for the third T20I against India to be held at Guyana National Stadium on Tuesday.

Cricket West Indies interim chairman of selectors, Robert Haynes said the selection panel included Allen on the back of his performance at the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) last year and recently at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019.

"Fabian is a lively and energetic all-rounder and someone who we believe can win matches for us. We witnessed his performances in the Caribbean Premier League last year and also saw in the recent World Cup what he's capable of doing. We are planning for the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia next year, so we decided to include him here," Haynes said.

Allen has represented West Indies in nine T20Is and 10 ODIs. He last wore the maroon colours during the World Cup in the UK.

India, with an unassailable lead 2-0, aim for a clean sweep against the West Indies in the three-match T20I series.

Updated West Indies squad for the third T20I against India:

Carlos Brathwaite (c), Fabian Allen, Anthony Bramble, John Campbell, Sheldon Cottrell, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Jason Mohammed, Keemo Paul, Kieron Pollard, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Rovman Powell, Sunil Narine, Oshane Thomas.