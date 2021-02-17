News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » All-rounder Ashwin leaps to fifth in Test rankings

All-rounder Ashwin leaps to fifth in Test rankings

Source: PTI
February 17, 2021 16:10 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ravichandran Ashwin scored a century and took eight wickets in the 2nd Test in Chennai

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin scored a century and took eight wickets in the 2nd Test in Chennai. Photograph: BCCI

India's Ravichandran Ashwin jumped to fifth spot among all-rounders in the latest ICC Test Player Rankings following his brilliant show with the bat and the ball against England in the second match while his captain Virat Kohli remained at fifth among batsmen.

Ashwin hit an excellent 106 in India's second innings and took eight wickets with his off-spin in the second Test against England in Chennai, which the hosts won by 317 runs on Tuesday.

 

He has logged 336 points in a list headed by West Indian Jason Holder (407 points). Ashwin's spin bowling partner Ravindra Jadeja remained at second with 403 points, followed by Ben Stokes (397) of England and Shakib Al Hasan (352) of Bangladesh.

The 34-year-old Ashwin was unmoved at seventh among Test bowlers with 804 points while pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who was rested from the Chennai Test, also retained his eighth spot with 761 points with Australian pacer Pat Cummins (908) topping the chart.   

Kohli, who made 0 and 62 in Chennai, stayed in fifth spot among batsmen with 838 points. Kane Williamson (919) of New Zealand retained the top position with Steve Smith (891) of Australia in second spot.

Another Australian Marnus Labuschagne (878) moved up to third while England captain Joe Root (869) slipped to fourth after his two innings of 6 and 33 in the Chennai Test.

Cheteshwar Pujara -- 21 and 7 in Chennai -- slipped to eighth place with 727 points.

                 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Loving seeing you in happy space: Kohli tells Ashwin
Loving seeing you in happy space: Kohli tells Ashwin
Ashwin wows home crowd with all-round brilliance
Ashwin wows home crowd with all-round brilliance
Twitter hails the King of Chennai!
Twitter hails the King of Chennai!
Dom's Take: Fuel prices hit a century!
Dom's Take: Fuel prices hit a century!
6 START-UP ideas you can launch from HOME
6 START-UP ideas you can launch from HOME
Umesh replaces Thakur for last two Tests vs England
Umesh replaces Thakur for last two Tests vs England
Priya Ramani acquitted in MJ Akbar defamation case
Priya Ramani acquitted in MJ Akbar defamation case

England's tour of India 2021

England's tour of India 2021

More like this

Umesh replaces Thakur for last two Tests vs England

Umesh replaces Thakur for last two Tests vs England

England's rotation policy baffles cricket pundits

England's rotation policy baffles cricket pundits

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use