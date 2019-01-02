All India need is a draw in 4th Test to win the series in Australia

January 02, 2019 14:41 IST

IMAGE: The Australian Men's Test Cricket team pose with former pacer Glenn McGrath for a photograph on Wednesday wearing the 'Baggy Pink' in support of the McGrath Foundation during the launch of Thursday's Pink Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Photograph: Jason McCawley/Getty Images

The fourth and final Test match between Australia and India will be played in Sydney, starting Jan 3. This is the first time that India go into the last Test of a series in Australia with a lead and need to draw the Test to win the series.

Following is a fact box on the final Test of the four-match series between Australia and India:

WHERE?

Sydney Cricket Ground - Capacity: 48,000

WHEN?

January 3-7. Play starts at 1030 local time (2330 GMT)

AUSTRALIA (World ranking: 5th)

Squad - Tim Paine (captain), Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Marsh, Pat Cummins, Aaron Finch, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, Peter Siddle, Mitchell Starc

Coach: Justin Langer

INDIA (World ranking: 1st)

Squad - KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav

Coach: Ravi Shastri

MATCH OFFICIALS

Umpires: Richard Kettleborough (England), Ian Gould (England)

TV umpire: Marais Erasmus (South Africa)

Match referee: Andy Pycroft (Zimbabwe)

HISTORY

Previous Australia v India Tests in Sydney

Matches: 11

Australia wins: 5

India wins: 1

YEAR WINNER MARGIN

1947 match drawn

1968 Australia 144 runs

1978 India inns & 2 runs

1981 Australia inns & 4 runs

1986 match drawn

1992 match drawn

2000 Australia inns & 141 runs

2004 match drawn

2008 Australia 122 runs

2012 Australia inns & 68 runs

2015 match drawn

SERIES

First Test (Adelaide): India won by 31 runs.

Second Test (Perth): Australia won by 146 runs.

Third Test (Melbourne): India won by 137 runs.