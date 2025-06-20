All Eyes on Leeds Weather Ahead of Test

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja share a laugh. Photograph: ICC/X

As India and England gear up for the first Test at Headingley in Leeds on June 20, all eyes won't just be on the players, but on the sky.

With scorching sunshine set to open the match and rain looming from Day 2, the famously fickle English weather could end up being the biggest game-changer in this much-anticipated five Test Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series.

In an unusual twist for Yorkshire in June, Day 1 is forecast to be hot, dry, and sunny, with temperatures touching 30°C, light winds, and only a 4 per cent chance of rain, according to BBC Weather.

These subcontinental-like conditions could tilt early advantage towards the batters, a tempting scenario for Captain Shubman Gill, who might break from Headingley tradition and choose to bat first.

Historically, captains have preferred to bowl at this venue to exploit early movement, but such conditions may demand a rethink.

However, the calm may not last.

From Day 2 onward, conditions are expected to change dramatically. AccuWeather forecasts indicate overcast skies and thundery showers, particularly during the morning sessions on Saturday and Sunday.

This could drastically favour seam bowlers, with moisture-laden air aiding swing and movement off the pitch.

While light evening showers are expected on Days 3 and 4, potentially leaving the outfield damp for the next day's play.

Only Day 5 is projected to be as clear as the opener, setting the stage for a weather-influenced, see-saw battle.