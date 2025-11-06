HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
All eyes on Cummins ahead of the Brisbane Test

November 06, 2025 09:19 IST

Pat Cummins

IMAGE: The calm before Pat Cummins’ next big move? Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Australia captain Pat Cummins is back bowling multiple overs on a reduced run-up and has targeted returning to the team for the second Ashes Test against England, a day-nighter in Brisbane starting on December 4.

The fast bowler has been sidelined by a lower-back issue since July and has already been ruled out of the series opener in Perth, where he will be replaced as skipper by Steve Smith.

 

Scott Boland is expected to step in for the 32-year-old in the pace attack in Perth but Cummins said he was on track to pick up the pink ball at the Gabba a week later.

"That's the aim and we're building our plan to the second test," Cummins told reporters in Sydney on Thursday.

"It's probably not until you get a bit closer that you can really know where you're at. The good thing is that I'm pulling up well and the body is great."

"We're trying to keep that second Test as a live option. I'll have a really good bowl in Perth, and by then I'll know where I'm at."

Cummins, who has been ever-present in the Australia side for Ashes clashes since playing his first Test against England in the 2017-18 series, said there was still uncertainty about how much of a role he would be able to play over the series.

"I don't really want to commit to anything this far out. I'm pretty keen to play as much as I can," Cummins said.

"But realistically, if we have a big game and bowl 40 or 50 overs and then there's a game that starts a few days later, it might be a bridge too far."

"I'm trying to get right, and if I get right then hopefully I'll try to play most of it as I can."

There is a four-day gap between the conclusion of the third Test in Adelaide and the fourth in Melbourne with another four-day break before the fifth and final Test in Sydney.

Australia named their squad for the first Test on Wednesday with Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Boland, Sean Abbott and Brendan Doggett the fast-bowling options.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
