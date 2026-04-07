Alana King Spins Her Way Back To The Top

Australian leggie, Alana King's 5 for 19 against the West Indies in St Kitts, propelled her back to the top spot in the ICC ODI Rankings.

IMAGE: Alana King King also rose to seventh in the ODI all-rounder rankings. Photograph: ICC/X

Australian leg-spinner Alana King has reclaimed the top spot in the latest ICC women's ODI bowling rankings after an impressive performance during Australia's tour of the Caribbean.

King's five-wicket haul in the final ODI against the West Indies in St Kitts propelled her past England's Sophie Ecclestone, in the latest rankings released on Tuesday.

Key Points Alana King reclaimed No.1 spot in ICC Women’s ODI bowling rankings.

She overtook Sophie Ecclestone, ending a tight battle for the top ranking.

New Zealand women's cricket team batters made significant gains after series win over South Africa women's cricket team.

King spun a web around the Windies batters, picking of 5/19 from 10 overs in St Kitts, including 44 dot balls, to guide Australia to a nine-wicket win and completed a 3-0 series sweep.

The leg-spinner, with 753 rating points currently, had originally brought an end to Ecclestone's nearly four-year run at the top in March, but slipped behind the England left-arm orthodox bowler again in last week's update.

Her performance also lifted her one place to seventh in the all-rounder rankings with 281 points, moving ahead of England's Nat Sciver-Brunt, who sits on 280.

NZ batters make big gains

New Zealand's batters made big gains in the ODI batting rankings after their strong showing during the home ODI series against South Africa.

Maddy Green climbed four places to ninth with a career-best rating of 642, while Amelia Kerr surged six spots to share 14th after her unbeaten 179 off 139 balls at the Basin Reserve -- an innings that scripted history in the second ODI against South Africa Women, achieving the highest successful run chase in women's ODI history.

Kerr also overtook Marizanne Kapp into fourth place in the ODI all-rounder rankings, bolstered by her contributions with both bat and ball, including figures of 2/37 in New Zealand's victory in the third ODI, which sealed a 2-1 series win.

For South Africa, Chloe Tryon and Sune Luus each climbed two spots in the all-rounder rankings, reaching joint 12th with 223 points and 15th with 185 points, respectively.