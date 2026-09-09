'Mahi Bhai's Presence Brings Positivity': Akash Madhwal

Akash Madhwal opens up on MS Dhoni's influence at CSK, Rohit Sharma's role at MI and the positive team culture behind both franchises' success.

IMAGE: Akash Madhwal is currently representing Mussoorie Thunder in the ongoing Dehradun T20 League 2026. Photograph: CDK/X

Key Points Akash Madhwal believes a calm and positive team environment is crucial for the sustained success of IPL franchises like Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings.

He highlighted MS Dhoni's significant influence at CSK, stating that Dhoni's presence brings a sense of calm and positivity to the dressing room, allowing players to perform without pressure.

Madhwal noted that both Dhoni and Rohit Sharma foster an atmosphere where players can perform without excessive pressure, contributing to their teams' champion status.

Both MI and CSK are praised for welcoming youngsters, providing excellent training sessions, and backing players not just in the IPL but also in their domestic careers.

Madhwal expressed delight with the Dehradun T20 League 2026, calling it a great platform for senior and young players, and highlighted the performance of India U-19 captain Lakshya Raichandani.

Uttarakhand pacer Akash Madhwal, who has experienced the dressing rooms of two of the IPL's most successful franchises, Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), believes that a calm and positive team environment is a major factor behind their sustained success. Madhwal, who was part of CSK's setup, also highlighted the influence of legendary cricketer MS Dhoni, saying that Dhoni's mere presence in the dressing room brings a sense of calm and positivity to the players. MI and CSK are the joint-most successful teams in IPL history, with five titles each, while MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma jointly hold the record for the most IPL titles won as captains.

Madhwal's IPL Journey and Insights

Madhwal represented Mumbai Indians in the 2023 and 2024 seasons before joining Chennai Super Kings in 2026 as a replacement for the injured Ayush Mhatre, although he did not feature in a match. Madhwal is currently representing Mussoorie Thunder in the ongoing Dehradun T20 League 2026. Mussoorie will face Selaqui Strikers later on Wednesday night.

Speaking to ANI, Madhwal spoke of the influence of former India captains Dhoni and Rohit Sharma in creating an atmosphere where players can perform without excessive pressure for CSK and MI, respectively.

"Both teams are perfect in their respective areas. In Chennai, there is Mahi bhai, so he keeps it very cool and keeps the entire environment at ease. And in MI, there is Rohit bhaiya; he is also very experienced, and he also plays a similar role as much as possible. People in the team talk to each other; there is a chill atmosphere. I have seen just this much in these two teams, and this is what my experience says. Because of this, those teams are so successful that they keep their surroundings and their atmosphere good," Madhwal said.

Champion Teams and Player Development

"Both are very good teams; both are champion teams. So, the atmosphere in both places was very good; there are legends in both teams. As a player, I am just saying that what I have seen is that, as a player, whichever franchise we play for, we give 100% no matter which franchise we play for. And from what I saw in both franchises, both franchises are very good; they welcome youngsters very well. If you see the training sessions of both teams, they help you grow very well. And overall, they care for you a lot; they back you a lot so that you move forward not just here in the IPL, but in your domestic career too, in your cricket career too, and create some other good milestones," he told ANI.

Dhoni's Calming Presence at CSK

Madhwal said Dhoni's presence at CSK brings immense positivity and calmness to the dressing room. He praised Dhoni for keeping players relaxed, shielding them from pressure, and being approachable whenever they need to discuss a problem or seek advice. "Mahi bhai being there at CSK, his presence itself is a very big thing. For us, being in that dressing room, sharing the dressing room with him is a very big deal. His being there itself brings positivity to the entire dressing room. He keeps all the players at ease, keeps them very cool, and doesn't let any pressure come. And he is so open that if you have anything, any problem ever, you can go and share it with him. He is very open and stays very calm, and you can approach him anytime; he never says no to you for all these things," he said.

Dehradun T20 League: A Platform for Talent

Madhwal said he is delighted with the inaugural Dehradun T20 League 2026, calling it a great platform for senior players and youngsters. He praised the growing audience, his team Mussoorie Thunders' strong performances, and highlighted the contribution of young player Lakshya Raichandani. Notably, Raichandani has been appointed captain of the India U-19 team for the upcoming white-ball series against Australia "Our first district league is happening here, so we are feeling very good. It's a great platform for us seniors and all the youngsters associated with us. So many people are watching, and the league is reaching mass audiences. So, as much as possible, we are playing very well. Our team is playing very well, and it feels great to be associated with Mussoorie Thunders. It's a very good team; we have young guns in our team. In our team, Lakshya Raichandani, who was recently called up for India, is playing very well too. So, everything else is good," he said.