Akash Deep returns, Iyer to lead India in NZ ODI series finale

India has announced its Test squad for the upcoming New Zealand series, featuring pacers Akash Deep and Anshul Kamboj, alongside details for the ODI series captaincy changes.

IMAGE: India pacer Akash Deep returns to the Test squad for the New Zealand series. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Key Points Pacers Akash Deep and Anshul Kamboj were on Friday named in the India squad for the two Test series in New Zealand.

Akash Deep recently returned to action after recovering from a stress fracture, having last played impressively in the 2025 tour of England.

Shreyas Iyer will lead the squad in the last two ODIs of the five-match series in New Zealand, with regular captain Shubman Gill shifting focus to red-ball cricket.

The Test series will be played from November 19 and will be preceded by the ODI series starting on November 4.

India's full ODI squads for the first three and last two matches, along with the complete Test squad, have been announced.

Pacers Akash Deep and Anshul Kamboj were on Friday named in the India squad for the two Test series in New Zealand.

Akash Deep recently returned to action after recovering from a stress fracture. Akash Deep last played in the 2025 tour of England where he was impressive. Kamboj was dropped from the side after making a forgettable debut in England last year.

Squad Leadership Changes

Shreyas Iyer will lead the squad in the last two ODIs of the five-match series in New Zealand with regular captain Shubman Gill shifting focus to red-ball cricket ahead of the Test series.

The Test series will be played from November 19 and will be preceded by the ODI starting on November 4.

Full Squad Announcements

India's ODI squad for the first three ODIs: Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (vc), KL Rahul (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Gurnoor Brar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Kishan (wk), Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna*, Kuldeep Yadav.

India's ODI squad for fourth and fifth ODIs: Shreyas Iyer (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan (wk, vc], Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Kumar Kushagra (wk), Mohammed Siraj, Yash Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav.

India's Test squad: Shubman Gill (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul (vc), Devdutt Padikkal, Rishabh Pant (wk)*, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Anshul Kamboj, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Sai Sudharsan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.

*Subject to fitness clearance.