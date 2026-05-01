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Akash Deep, Harshit Rana face fitness race for home series vs Afghanistan

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V
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May 01, 2026 20:36 IST

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Akash Deep and Harshit Rana are facing a race against time to recover from their respective injuries, making their participation in the upcoming Afghanistan series and UK tour doubtful, according to BCCI sources.

Akash Deep

IMAGE: Akash Deep has been ruled out of the entire IPL 2026 season due to a lower-back stress injury. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Akash Deep and Harshit Rana are recovering from injuries and unlikely to be fit for the Afghanistan series.
  • Akash Deep is rehabilitating from a back injury, while Harshit Rana had knee surgery.
  • Both players have missed the ongoing Indian Premier League due to their injuries.
  • Akash Deep is considered a red ball prospect, while Rana is in contention for ODI and T20I formats.
  • A realistic return for both players could be the Duleep Trophy in August.

India's premier fast bowlers Akash Deep and Harshit Rana are unlikely to be fit for the upcoming home series against Afghanistan and the white-ball tour of United Kingdom as they are still some time away from getting fully match-fit, BCCI sources said on Friday.

Akash Deep and Harshit Rana's injury status

Akash Deep is currently rehabilitating from a back injury while Rana had undergone knee surgery after a ligament tear just days before the start of the T20 World Cup in India.

 

The duo, contracted with the Kolkata Knight Riders, has already missed playing in the ongoing Indian Premier League.

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Return to play protocols

"Akash and Harshit's rehabilitation is on track but there is still a long way to go before they can be released to play matches. If we are talking about Afghanistan and the UK tour, there is no chance of both of them getting fit before that. They are still doing strengthening routines. After that there will be jogging, strides, sprints and then skills associated with 'Return To Play' (RTP) protocols," a BCCI source tracking the development said on conditions of anonymity.

Future prospects

Akash Deep is seen more as a red-ball prospect while Rana is very much in the scheme of things in the ODI and T20I formats.

In 2025, Harshit had emerged as India's most successful ODI bowler having scalped 26 wickets in 14 games.

Akash Deep's defining moment was a match-haul of 12 wickets against England in Birmingham during the Anderson-Tendulkar series last year.

Those in the know feel that Akash Deep could in fact take more time than Rana to make a comeback to competitive cricket.

A more realistic chance for them would be the Duleep Trophy -- the senior men's domestic season opener which is scheduled sometime in August.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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