BCCI secretary keeps cards close to chest as Ajit Agarkar's term nears expiry

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia addressed critical matters concerning Indian cricket, including the uncertain tenure of chief selector Ajit Agarkar, the status of the Ranchi Test venue, and upcoming appointments for coaching and selection roles.

IMAGE: Ajit Agarkar was appointed as the chairman of the senior men's selection committee in July 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia stated no immediate decision on Ajit Agarkar's future as chief selector, whose contract ends October 4.

Reports suggest Agarkar's growing distance from BCCI on fitness and scheduling, with a faction seeking his replacement.

BCCI denied media reports regarding a potential venue change for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test in Ranchi.

A new junior selection committee is expected to be formed within 10-15 days after CAC interviews.

Subhadeep Ghosh's appointment as Indian team's fielding coach is currently short-term, pending performance assessment.

The BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia on Friday offered no clear answers on the future of selection committee chief Ajit Agarkar but did say that "15 days is a long time in the world of cricket."

Agarkar held his last selection meeting of the current term in New Delhi on Wednesday and his contract expires on October 4.

"We still have fifteen days to go. Fifteen days is a long time in the world of cricket. We will take a decision in appropriate time and we will let you know about it. Today, there was no discussion on any individual," Saikia told reporters at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai after the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting.

Uncertainty Over Ajit Agarkar's Future

While there has been reports of Agarkar's growing distance with the BCCI on issues related to fitness and scheduling going into the 2027 ODI World Cup, conjectures grew after he remained absent from the all important BCCI Review Meeting of the England tour.

With New Zealand series (A and Senior team) starting in a month's time, BCCI need to take a decision and a lot of former players feel that for the sake of continuity and team's white-ball performance over last three years, Agarkar should be allowed to continue.

However, there is a faction that wants to replace him but as of now, the BCCI is yet to find a name of stature who could fit in the role of chairman of selectors going into a World Cup year when sensitive decisions like future of stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli could be taken.

• Who Will Replace Agarkar As Chief Selector?

Ranchi Test Venue Not Changing, Says BCCI

The BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia also denied media reports about a possible change of shifting the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test match in Ranchi to another venue.

The Test match is scheduled from February 19-23 and there has been reports in media that Indian team management doesn't want to play in Ranchi.

"There are six months left. We will take a call after a few days. We haven't received any such requests as of now about change of venue of Ranchi Test," Saikia said.

New Junior Selection Committee and Fielding Coach Updates

Saikia informed that the new junior selection committee will soon be formed after the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) interviews the likely candidates for the job.

"We have received a large number of applicants for junior selection committee, which we will give to our cricket committee who will be competent to select the selectors. We will be trying to complete the process in next 10-15 days," he said.

Former Assam Ranji Trophy player Subhadeep Ghosh, who is Indian team's fielding coach post the exit of T Dilip, is a short-term appointment, whose assessment will happen in due course of time, Saikia said.

"Indian men's team fielding coach (Subhadeep Ghosh) has been appointed for a short time but we will be assessing his performance (for a longer stint)," Saikia said.

It is expected that his assessment will happen after the New Zealand tour and if found satisfactory he will continue till end of ODI World Cup in South Africa.