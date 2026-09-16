Ajit Agarkar Set For Final Meeting As Chief Selector Amid BCCI silence

Ajit Agarkar's tenure as India's chief selector is reportedly drawing to a close, with his final selection committee meeting for the upcoming home series against West Indies set to address crucial squad decisions.

IMAGE: Wednesday's selection meeting for the West Indies ODI and T20I series could be Ajit Agarkar's last meeting as the chief selector of the Indian team. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Ajit Agarkar's contract as chief selector runs until October 4, and Wednesday's meeting for the West Indies series could be his last.

There appears to be a communication breakdown between the BCCI and Agarkar regarding a potential contract extension.

The selection committee will pick India's ODI and T20I squads for the upcoming home series against West Indies, starting September 27.

Key discussions will include a potential white-ball return for Rishabh Pant and the inclusion of a fit-again Hardik Pandya.

The selection committee's meeting in New Delhi on Wednesday to pick India's ODI and T20I squads for the upcoming home series against West Indies could turn out to be Ajit Agarkar's final outing as the chief selector.

India will play three ODIs and five T20Is against the West Indies, with the limited overs starting on September 27.

Contract Nears Expiry

While the T20I squad is almost expected to be a mirror image of the Asian Games squad with the matches starting from October 6, the selection committee led by Agarkar does have a job at hand to pick the 50-over squad from the options available.

It could turn out to be Agarkar's last meeting as the chief selector as a one-year does not appear on the cards, reported PTI.

Agarkar's contract runs till October 4. But as of Tuesday night, none of the top BCCI's top officials had contacted the chairman.

Sources close to Agarkar said he is likely to mail a thank you note to secretary Devajit Saikia after Wednesday's meeting, thanking the BCCI for giving him an opportunity to work as the selector for the past three years.

Key Player Discussions

While there is still time till October 4 as of now there is a communication breakdown between BCCI and chairman of selection committee.

A white ball lifeline for Rishabh Pant and a possible inclusion of a fit-again Hardik Pandya will be the focal points of discussion when the national selectors meet in New Delhi.