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Ajit Agarkar, wife to launch ACE Juniors early learning centre

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho July 27, 2026 13:44 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Former cricketer and chief selector Ajit Agarkar, along with his wife Fatema, is set to launch ACE Juniors, a pioneering early learning centre on July 29, designed to foster creativity, emotional intelligence, and communication skills in children through a globally inspired yet culturally rooted curriculum.

BCCI's chief selector Ajit Agarkar

IMAGE: BCCI's chief selector Ajit Agarkar. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points

  • Chief selector Ajit Agarkar and his wife Fatema are launching ACE Juniors, a new early learning centre, on July 29.
  • The curriculum for ACE Juniors is inspired by global frameworks like Cambridge Early Years and Reggio Emilia, while being rooted in Indian cultural contexts.
  • The centre aims to develop creativity, emotional intelligence, communication, adaptability, empathy, resilience, and problem-solving skills in children.
  • ACE Juniors will initially operate as a preschool and plans to expand into a full K-12 educational ecosystem in the future.
  • Agarkar emphasises that lifelong skills such as adaptability, teamwork, and resilience, learned through cricket, should be developed early in a child's life.
 

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar and his wife Fatema will launch a new-age early learning centre ACE Juniors on July 29 with a curriculum that will focus on developing creativity, emotional intelligence and communication among children, he revealed on Monday.

Innovative Curriculum Design

The curriculum draws inspiration from Cambridge Early Years, Reggio Emilia, Steiner Education, the Alberta Curriculum and the New Zealand Curriculum Framework, while remaining "deeply rooted in Indian developmental and cultural contexts."

"Children today are growing into a world that will demand adaptability, empathy, resilience and problem-solving far beyond academic knowledge. ACE Juniors is designed to nurture these real-life capabilities from the very beginning, through inquiry, exploration and meaningful experiences," said Fatema, educationist, and founder of Agarkar Centre of Excellence.

Future Expansion Plans

Starting out as a preschool, ACE Juniors will evolve into a full K-12 ecosystem (from kindergarten to 12th grade) in the coming years.

"Cricket taught me that success is never just about talent. It comes from learning every day, staying adaptable, working as a team, and developing the resilience to handle both success and setbacks. These are lifelong skills, and they should begin developing early in a child's life," said Agarkar.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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ACE JuniorsAjit AgarkarFatemaReggio EmiliaCambridge

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