Ajinkya Rahane's Top 5 Career-Defining Test knocks

From his iconic Melbourne centuries to Lord's heroics, revisit Ajinkya Rahane's five greatest Test knocks that shaped his remarkable India career.

IMAGE: Ajinkya Rahane announced his retirement from cricket on Thursday, July 30. Photograph: Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images, from the Rediff Archives

Ajinkya Rahane may have quietly walked away from international cricket, but some of his greatest Test innings continue to occupy a special place in Indian cricket's modern history.

Here are five innings that defined his Test career...

147 vs Australia, Melbourne (2014)

IMAGE: Ajinkya Rahane celebrates after completing his century on Day 3 of the 3rd Test against Australia at the MCG. Photograph: Scott Barbour/Getty Images, from the Rediff Archives

Rahane announced himself as one of India's finest overseas batters with a breathtaking counter-attacking century at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Walking in with India under pressure, he took the attack to Australia's fearsome pace battery of Mitchell Johnson, Josh Hazlewood and Ryan Harris on a lively pitch.

His sparkling 147 from just 171 deliveries, coupled with a magnificent 262-run stand with Virat Kohli, wrested control of the Test from Australia.

Rahane followed it up with a gritty 48 in the second innings as India secured a hard-fought draw.

103 vs England, Lord's (2014)

IMAGE: Ajinkya Rahane celebrates after reaching his century on the opening Day of the 2nd Test against England at Lord's. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images, from the Rediff Archives

If Melbourne showcased Rahane's attacking instincts, Lord's highlighted his temperament.

India were reeling at 145/7 when Rahane walked in. On a surface offering movement and against England's disciplined attack, he crafted a patient and technically assured century.

His unbeaten 103 lifted India to a respectable 295 and earned him a coveted place on the Lord's Honours Board.

India went on to register a famous victory at the Home of Cricket, with Rahane laying the foundation for a memorable overseas win.

188 vs New Zealand, Indore (2016)

IMAGE: Ajinkya Rahane batted for 514 minutes in a marathon innings on the second day of the third Test against New Zealand in Indore. Photograph: BCCI

Rahane's highest Test score came after India found themselves in early trouble at 100/3.

Displaying remarkable concentration over more than six hours, he crafted a magnificent 188 from 381 balls, peppered with 18 boundaries and four sixes.

Alongside Virat Kohli, he stitched together a then-record 365-run partnership for the fourth wicket that completely deflated New Zealand's challenge.

India declared on 557/5 before sealing the series with an emphatic victory.

112 vs Australia, Melbourne (2020)

IMAGE: Ajinkya Rahane scored a dogged 112 against Australia on Day 4 of the 2nd Test at MCG. Photograph: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images, from the Rediff Archives

No innings defined Rahane the leader more than his century at the MCG.

Tasked with captaining India after the humiliation of being bowled out for 36 in Adelaide and in the absence of regular skipper Virat Kohli, Rahane responded with a captain's knock of rare composure.

His patient 112 guided India to a decisive 131-run first-innings lead and shifted the momentum of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

India went on to level the series before scripting their historic triumph in Australia, making Rahane's century one of the defining moments of one of the country's greatest overseas victories.

89 vs Australia, World Test Championship Final, The Oval (2023)

IMAGE: Ajinkya Rahane rescued India with a solid 89 as he went past 5,000 Test runs on Day 3 of the World Test Championhip final. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images, from the Rediff Archives

Making his return to the Test side, Rahane once again rose to the occasion.

Against a formidable Australian attack comprising Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland and Nathan Lyon, he produced a fighting 89 in the World Test Championship final at The Oval.

His fluent innings ended agonisingly short of a deserved century after Cameron Green pulled off a stunning catch.

India eventually lost the final, but Rahane's knock stood out as one of the few bright spots in an otherwise disappointing performance.