Ajinkya Rahane's retirement sparks heartfelt tributes from India's cricket stars

Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Suryakumar Yadav and KL Rahul paid tribute to Ajinkya Rahane, praising his leadership, resilience and remarkable 14-year international career after his retirement announcement.

IMAGE: Ajinkya Rahane retired after playing 85 Tests, 90 ODIs and 20 T20Is, finishing with an unbeaten record as India's Test captain. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Suryakumar Yadav and KL Rahul congratulated Ajinkya Rahane after he announced his retirement from international cricket.

Harbhajan said Rahane's greatest achievement was leading India to the historic 2020-21 Test series win in Australia.

Suryakumar praised Rahane's calmness and resilience, while KL Rahul hailed his outstanding international career.

Ajinkya Rahane's retirement from international cricket drew rich tributes from fromer and current India stars, with Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Suryakumar Yadav and KL Rahul praising his contribution to Indian cricket and wishing him success for the future.

Rahane, one of India's most dependable middle-order batters since the early 2010s, announced his retirement from international cricket on Thursday, ending a 14-year career. He played his last match for India in the Test series against the West Indies in 2023.

Yuvraj, Harbhajan Praise Rahane's Leadership

Yuvraj congratulated Rahane in an Instagram post, calling him one of the finest players of his generation to represent India in all three formats. He also praised Rahane's leadership and said he made the most of every opportunity during his career.

"Congratulations Jinks on a remarkable career! One of the finest from this generation to represent the country in all formats and also lead successfully in some of the most prestigious games! You did well at every opportunity and here's wishing you good luck for what comes next! Shakalaka baby @ajinkyarahane," Yuvraj wrote.

Harbhajan described Rahane as a top-quality cricketer with a calm temperament and great respect for the game. He said Rahane's biggest legacy would be leading a depleted Indian side to the historic Test series victory in Australia in 2020-21, along with several memorable innings.

"@ajinkyarahane88 Ajinkya Rahane, a top-quality cricketer with a calm head and immense pride for the game. His greatest legacy will always be leading India to that historic Test series win in Australia, along with countless classy innings. Congratulations on a wonderful career. Happy retirement, Jinks! Wishing you all the very best for the future," posted Harbhajan.

• Why Indian Cricket Will Never Forget Ajinkya Rahane

Suryakumar, Rahul Wish Rahane Well

Suryakumar said it was an honour to share the dressing room with Rahane. He praised his calmness, resilience and dedication, adding that he had inspired many players. Suryakumar wished Rahane and his family success in the next phase of life.

"It was an honour sharing the field and dressing room with you. Your calmness, resilience and commitment to the game have inspired so many of us. Wishing you and your family all the very best for this exciting second innings. May this new chapter bring you as much joy and success as the last," Suryakumar said in an Instagram story.

Wicketkeeper-batter Rahul also paid tribute through an Instagram story, congratulating Rahane on his remarkable international career.

Rahane Leaves Behind an Impressive Legacy

Rahane finished his Test career with 5,077 runs in 85 matches, including 12 centuries and 26 half-centuries. In ODIs, he scored 2,962 runs in 90 matches with three centuries and 24 fifties, while he made 375 runs in 20 T20 Internationals.

As India's Test captain, Rahane remained unbeaten with four wins and two draws.

His captaincy was highlighted by India's famous comeback after the Adelaide defeat to win the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2-1, including memorable victories in Melbourne and at the Gabba, where Australia had not lost a Test for more than three decades.

He also led India to a key Test victory against Australia in Dharamshala in 2017.

• Ajinkya Rahane: 'I gave this game everything I had'