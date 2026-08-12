Ajinkya Rahane To Debut As Test Commentator For India-Sri Lanka Series

'I hope to make the broadcast experience more enriching for fans and give them a deeper understanding of what happens on the field.'

IMAGE: Ajinkya Rahane will join the Sony Sports Network commentary panel for the India-Sri Lanka Test series that begins in Galle on August 15. Photograph: Ajinkya Rahane/Instagram

Key Points Ajinkya Rahane will make his Test commentary debut for India's series in Sri Lanka.

He joins the Sony Sports Network panel for the two-match series starting August 15 in Galle.

Rahane brings nearly 18 years of playing experience, including 85 Tests for India.

Former India batter Ajinkya Rahane is set to make his Test commentary debut during the team's upcoming two-match series in Sri Lanka.

He will join the Sony Sports Network commentary panel for the series that begins in Galle on August 15.

Rahane's Transition To Commentary

Rahane, who recently brought the curtains down on an illustrious playing career spanning nearly 18 years after making his first-class debut, will take up a new role behind the microphone, bringing his experience of international red-ball cricket to the broadcast.

The 37-year-old Rahane played 85 Tests for India, scoring 5,077 runs at an average of 38.46, including 12 centuries and 26 half-centuries.

He also led India to a memorable Test series triumph in Australia in 2020-21 and was part of several memorable overseas victories as a middle-order batter.

"I'm excited to make my Test commentary debut for India's tour of Sri Lanka on the Sony Sports Network and Sony LIV. Test cricket is the pinnacle of our sport, and having represented India in the format for so many years, it is a privilege to now look at the game from a different perspective," Rahane said in a press release.

"I'm looking forward to sharing experiences, breaking down the nuances of the game and offering fans insights into the decisions, strategies and moments that can shape a Test match. I hope to make the broadcast experience more enriching for fans and give them a deeper understanding of what happens on the field," Rahane added.