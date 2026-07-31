Rohit Sharma, Ravi Shastri laud Ajinkya Rahane career

'Your commitment and professionalism have always set you apart.'

IMAGE: Ajinkya Rahane and Rohit Sharma were teammates for a long time. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Ajinkya Rahane announced his retirement from international cricket after a 12-year career, playing 85 Tests, 90 ODIs, and 20 T20Is.

Rohit Sharma lauded Rahane's 'commitment and professionalism,' acknowledging his hard work and achievements.

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri praised Rahane as 'one of India's most committed cricketers' and an integral part of his coaching tenure.

Rahane captained Mumbai to a record 42nd Ranji Trophy title in the 2023-2024 season after being dropped from the national side.

Rahane famously led a heavily depleted Indian side to a historic 2-1 Test series victory over Australia in 2020-2021.

Tributes continued to pour in for the 38-year-old Ajinkya Rahane with long-time teammate Rohit Sharma saying, "commitment and professionalism" set Rahane apart. Rahane announced his retirement from international cricket on Thursday, after a 12-year long career that saw him 85 Tests, 90 ODIs and 20 T20Is.

A Distinguished Career

Rahane, who returned to captain Mumbai in domestic cricket after being dropped from the national side, led them to a record-extending 42nd title win in the Ranji Trophy in 2023-2024. 'We've shared the dressing room for so many years, and I know how much hard work has gone into everything you've achieved. Your commitment and professionalism have always set you apart. Congratulations on a wonderful career. Best wishes!,' Rohit wrote on X.

Shastri's Praise for Rahane

Ravi Shastri, who was India's head coach during their historic 2-1 victory over Australia with a heavily depleted side under Rahane's in 2020-2021, also doffed his hat to Rahane. 'One of India's most committed cricketers who was an integral part of my tenure as coach and gave yeoman service to Mumbai and Indian cricket. Well done Jinks,' Shastri said.