Ajinkya Rahane: Mohammed Shami Deserved Test Recall

Former India captain Ajinkya Rahane advocated that veteran pacer Mohammed Shami had done enough to merit a return to Test cricket.

IMAGE: In 64 Tests, Mohammed Shami claimed 229 wickets in 122 innings at an average of 27.71. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Former India captain Ajinkya Rahane believes Mohammed Shami still has the ability and deserves another chance in Test cricket.

Shami recently announced his retirement from Test cricket on November 6, 2013, the same day he debuted, after a 13-year career.

Rahane highlighted Shami's commitment, noting his return to domestic cricket and strong performances in the Ranji Trophy.

Rahane described Shami as the "most dangerous bowler to face in the nets" due to his amazing seam position and winning attitude.

Shami last played a Test for India in March 2025 against New Zealand.

Former India captain Ajinkya Rahane said that Mohammed Shami still had the firepower and deserved another swing in Test cricket.

On Friday, the veteran pacer brought down the curtains on his 13-year journey in Test cricket on the very same day he made his debut in the format, November 6, 2013. Shami represented India in 64 Test matches, claiming 229 wickets in 122 innings at an average of 27.71 and an economy rate of 3.30. His best bowling figures were 6/56, with 12 four-wicket hauls and six five-wicket hauls.

Rahane's Endorsement for Shami

'I definitely feel so,' Rahane said on Sony Sports Network when asked if Shami deserved a chance in the Test team.

'He tried as well, especially in Test cricket, considering the way he was playing and bowling. An experienced player who has played so much went back to domestic cricket, gave his all, and did well.

'You cannot expect an experienced player to perform all the times. That's where experience comes in handy. I was hoping for him to get a chance, just like Bhuvi made a comeback. He has skill and magic in his hands. He was picking up wickets in the Ranji Trophy as well. I wanted to see him play Test cricket one more time because of the kind of effort he put in,' Rahane observed.

Shami's Commitment and Impact

Rahane also tipped his hat to Shami's commitment to the game.

'Whether it's Tests or ODIs, he has bowled and won matches. He has gone through challenging times, but he has shown commitment and intent by coming to the ground. I would want to say that we were lucky that he was in our team.

'He was the most dangerous bowler to face in the nets, the way he used to bowl. Amazing seam position. Whenever there was a situation, he used to say he would win the match. This was his attitude always,' he added.

Shami last played a Test for India in March 2025 against New Zealand.