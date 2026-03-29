IPL 2026: Rahane suffers cramps; Rinku Singh takes over KKR captaincy vs MI

Ajinkya Rahane's injury scare forces him off the field during the Kolkata Knight Riders' IPL clash, raising concerns about his fitness.

IMAGE: Ajinkya Rahane lying on the ground due to cramps during KKR's IPL 2026 opener against Mumbai Indians on Sunday. Photograph: Screengrab via X

Key Points KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane left the field due to apparent cramps during an IPL match against Mumbai Indians.

Vice-captain Rinku Singh assumed the captaincy role in Rahane's absence.

Rahane received treatment on the field but was unable to continue playing.

The nature of Rahane's condition is unclear, with possibilities including simple cramps or a calf/hamstring injury.

Kolkata Knight Riders' captain Ajinkya Rahane was on Sunday forced to leave the field seemingly after suffering cramps in the second half of their IPL clash against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede in Mumbai.

In Rahane's absence, India all-rounder Rinku Singh, who was named the vice-captain before the IPL 2026 began, took over the captaincy role.

Rahane was down on the field after the completion of the fourth over in MI's chase of 221 and despite receiving some treatment from the team physiotherapist, the 37-year-old could not continue.

After lying down for a few minutes, the KKR skipper was helped by his teammates to get up and for a short while even had his hands on shoulders of two others to get off the field.

However, Rahane eventually walked off himself but with a limp. However it is still not clear whether it is simple cramps or a case of injury to calf muscle or hamstring.

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Rahane lays foundation for KKR's big score

Opening the innings for KKR earlier in the game, Rahane spent more than an hour in the middle building the innings for KKR with a fine knock of 67 off 40 balls, studded with five sixes and three fours. He was dismissed in the 14th over by his Mumbai teammate Shardul Thakur.

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