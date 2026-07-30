Ajinkya Rahane: 'I gave this game everything I had'

Veteran Indian cricketer Ajinkya Rahane has officially announced his retirement from international cricket across all formats, bringing an end to a distinguished career spanning nearly two decades that saw him achieve an undefeated Test captaincy record.

IMAGE: Ajinkya Rahane scored 12 Test centuries and finished with 5,077 Test runs. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Ajinkya Rahane announced his retirement from international cricket and all formats, citing that the 'timing is right' after a nearly two-decade career.

Rahane emphasised his commitment to always prioritising his country and team, playing the game with honesty and integrity.

He expressed pride in being part of Indian cricket's significant growth over the past 20 years and looks forward to mentoring the next generation.

Rahane boasts an undefeated Test captaincy record, including leading India to a historic series win in Australia during the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

His international career statistics include 5,077 runs in 85 Tests, 2,962 runs in 90 ODIs, and 375 runs in 20 T20Is.

Veteran Indian cricketer Ajinkya Rahane on Thursday announced his retirement from international cricket, bringing an end to a career spanning nearly two decades. In an emotional video on Instagram, Rahane said he felt the time was right to move on from international cricket.

"The reality of life is that everything has a beginning and everything has an end. When the time comes, you simply have to respect it and move forward. I have always relied on timing in my batting and have always understood its importance," Rahane said.

"Today, I feel the timing is right for me to move on and announce my retirement from international cricket and all formats. From those early days, travelling as a young boy just to practice, I gave this game everything I had. Every single day, every innings, every opportunity I got to bat, the dream was always to wear the India cap," he added.

A Career of Dedication and Honesty

Rahane said he always prioritised the country and the team during his career and played the game with honesty.

"I lived by one simple rule. Always put my country and my team ahead of myself. I played this game with complete honesty and I have always believed that if your intent is right, the game will always take care of you," the veteran cricketer said.

Reflecting on his career, Rahane said Indian cricket had grown significantly since his first-class debut and expressed pride in being part of its journey. "Since the time I made my debut as a first-class cricketer, Indian cricket has grown tremendously, and I feel so proud to have been a part of it over the last 20 years. While my chapter as an Indian cricketer comes to an end, my journey with the game doesn't. I look forward to helping the next generation, sharing the values this sport has taught me and giving back to the game that has given me everything," he said.

Gratitude and Unforgettable Moments

IMAGE: Ajinkya Rahane played 90 ODIs and 20 T20Is for India. Photograph: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images, from the Rediff Archives

Rahane also thanked the BCCI, Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), his teammates, coaches, IPL franchises, family, friends and fans for their support throughout his career.

"And a very special thank you to all the cricket fans who supported me through every high and low. Ajinkya means unbeatable, but cricket has shown me defeat many times. As cricketers, we fail more often than we succeed. My team has lost matches. I have made mistakes, but there is one place where I was never defeated. And that was in your hearts. Thank you for your love, your faith and your support. Cap number 278, signing off," Rahane concluded.

Statistical Highlights and Captaincy Legacy

In Tests, he played 85 matches and 144 innings, scoring 5,077 runs, including 12 centuries and 26 fifties, at an average of 38.46 and a strike rate of 49.50. In ODIs, he has featured in 90 matches and 87 innings, scoring 2,962 runs, with 3 centuries and 24 fifties, at an average of 35.26 and a strike rate of 78.63. In T20Is, he has played 20 matches and 20 innings, scoring 375 runs, with no centuries and one fifty, at an average of 20.83 and a strike rate of 113.29.

Rahane had an undefeated Test captaincy record, featuring four wins, two draws, and the highest win percentage for an Indian Test captain with at least five matches. His tenure included a memorable comeback victory in Melbourne and India's historic triumph at the Gabba, which ended Australia's long unbeaten streak at the venue during the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which the Asian Giants won 2-1. Rahane also led India to a crucial Test win against Australia in Dharamshala in 2017 and guided the team to victory over Afghanistan in 2018.