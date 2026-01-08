HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Ahead of T20 World Cup, Rathour named SL batting coach

Ahead of T20 World Cup, Rathour named SL batting coach

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
January 08, 2026 16:32 IST

Former India batting coach will assume charge of the Sri Lankan team on January 18

Photograph: BCCI

Former India batting coach Vikram Rathour was on Thursday appointed Sri Lanka's batting coach for the T20 World Cup beginning February 7.

The World Cup is being co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

 

"Sri Lanka Cricket wishes to announce the appointment of former India Batting Coach Vikram Rathour as the Batting Coach of the Sri Lanka National Team.

"He has been appointed on a consultancy basis, with a primary focus on the team's preparation for the ICC Men's T20I World Cup 2026," Sri Lanka Cricket said in a statement.

Rathour will assume charge on January 18 and will remain with the team until March 10.

Rathour is also a former India international who represented the country in six Tests and seven ODIs.

The 56-year-old served as the India batting coach from September 2019 to July 2024. He is a BCCI level 3 coach.

In the IPL, he is part of Rajasthan Royals' support staff.

