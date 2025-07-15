Ahead of India tour, WI need hard review of Test flop

'Cricket West Indies, I really think a few heads should roll for this because they've made some decisions and this is the result of those decisions.'

IMAGE: West Indies folded for a paltry 27 in just 14.3 overs in their chase of 203 for victory in the 3rd Test against Australia on Monday. Photograph: Windies Cricket/X

Cricket West Indies must take responsibility for the team's woeful results after they were bundled out for the second-lowest total in Test history in the third match against Australia on Monday, former all-rounder Carl Hooper said.

Chasing 204 for victory in the day-night test at Sabina Park, West Indies lasted only 14.3 overs before being dismissed for 27 as Australia sealed a 3-0 series sweep. It was the lowest score since New Zealand managed 26 against England in 1955.

Seven West Indies batters registered ducks in the innings, a record for the Test format.

"Cricket West Indies, I really think a few heads should roll for this because they've made some decisions and this is the result of those decisions," a dismayed Hooper told ABC Sport.

"They've made some wholesale changes, massive changes, that I think wasn't needed.

"To make wholesale changes and then get results like this, Cricket West Indies have got to hold up their hands and be held accountable," said Hooper, who played 102 tests between 1987-2002.

Former Twenty20 captain Carlos Brathwaite was shocked by their failure to put up any resistance with the bat.

"Abysmal comes to mind," said Brathwaite, who hit four sixes in a row in the 2016 World Cup final against England to power West Indies to the title.

West Indies were the leading lights of Test cricket in the 1970s and 1980s but have gone through a period of decline and currently rank eighth of 12 teams in the world rankings.

They have struggled to field a consistent Test team in recent years with several frontline players often prioritising lucrative franchise cricket over the longest format.

West Indies will next face a trial by spin when they tour India for two Tests in October.