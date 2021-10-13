News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » After two losses, DC's Kaif expects players to rise against KKR

After two losses, DC's Kaif expects players to rise against KKR

Source: PTI
October 13, 2021 10:22 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'We lost to KKR in the UAE phase of the tournament, but we were in control in some parts of that match as well. However, in the next match, both teams will be under the same pressure as both sides are playing for a spot in the final.'

Delhi Capitals' assistant coach Mohammad Kaif speaks with Shikhar Dhawan 

IMAGE: Delhi Capitals' assistant coach Mohammad Kaif speaks with Shikhar Dhawan. Photograph: BCCI

Delhi Capitals assistant coach Mohammad Kaif says "clarity of mind" will be important for his players when they face Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL Qualifier 2 here in Sharjah on Wednesday.

The winner of Qualifier 2 will take on Chennai Super Kings in the title clash on October 15.

 

"It's a big day tomorrow. It's all about how we handle the pressure. Every game is a pressure game in the IPL, but this game is a different challenge for us," Kaif said ahead of the game.

"We have to stay calm and keep a steady mind under pressure. Clarity of mind will be very important for us."

Kaif said they have the players to win Qualifier 2 but they need to shrug off the defeat to Chennai Super Kings in Qualifier 1 in Dubai on Sunday.

"We have had back-to-back losses, but now it's all about coming back. We have to rise after defeat in our game against KKR. And we have players who can win matches. There's a lot of experienced and in-form players," he said.

The former India cricketer said they will take confidence from their previous win over KKR in the league stage.

"We have played all the KKR bowlers in the past and we have had success against the team. We defeated them in the first half of the tournament.

"We lost to KKR in the UAE phase of the tournament, but we were in control in some parts of that match as well. However, in the next match, both teams will be under the same pressure as both sides are playing for a spot in the final," said Kaif.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Not told why I was sacked from captaincy: Warner
Not told why I was sacked from captaincy: Warner
T20 World Cup: Avesh set to join India as net bowler
T20 World Cup: Avesh set to join India as net bowler
'Kohli has fallen short in white-ball captaincy'
'Kohli has fallen short in white-ball captaincy'
Murray supports calls for more players to get jabbed
Murray supports calls for more players to get jabbed
It's Too Tempting to Call Her Mother India
It's Too Tempting to Call Her Mother India
T20 WC: India to face England, Australia in warm-ups
T20 WC: India to face England, Australia in warm-ups
'Are we out of the woods? No, but...'
'Are we out of the woods? No, but...'

https://www.rediff.com/cricket/ipl-2021

More like this

T20 WC: India to face England, Australia in warm-ups

T20 WC: India to face England, Australia in warm-ups

Hardik Pandya may not bowl in T20 World Cup

Hardik Pandya may not bowl in T20 World Cup

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances