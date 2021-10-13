After two losses, DC's Kaif expects players to rise against KKR

'We lost to KKR in the UAE phase of the tournament, but we were in control in some parts of that match as well. However, in the next match, both teams will be under the same pressure as both sides are playing for a spot in the final.'

IMAGE: Delhi Capitals' assistant coach Mohammad Kaif speaks with Shikhar Dhawan. Photograph: BCCI

Delhi Capitals assistant coach Mohammad Kaif says "clarity of mind" will be important for his players when they face Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL Qualifier 2 here in Sharjah on Wednesday.

The winner of Qualifier 2 will take on Chennai Super Kings in the title clash on October 15.

"It's a big day tomorrow. It's all about how we handle the pressure. Every game is a pressure game in the IPL, but this game is a different challenge for us," Kaif said ahead of the game.

"We have to stay calm and keep a steady mind under pressure. Clarity of mind will be very important for us."

Kaif said they have the players to win Qualifier 2 but they need to shrug off the defeat to Chennai Super Kings in Qualifier 1 in Dubai on Sunday.

"We have had back-to-back losses, but now it's all about coming back. We have to rise after defeat in our game against KKR. And we have players who can win matches. There's a lot of experienced and in-form players," he said.

The former India cricketer said they will take confidence from their previous win over KKR in the league stage.

"We have played all the KKR bowlers in the past and we have had success against the team. We defeated them in the first half of the tournament.

"We lost to KKR in the UAE phase of the tournament, but we were in control in some parts of that match as well. However, in the next match, both teams will be under the same pressure as both sides are playing for a spot in the final," said Kaif.