After Modi, SKY Meets Amit Shah. What's Cooking?

Suryakumar Yadav meets Home Minister Amit Shah, expressing admiration for his wide-ranging vision.

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Photograph: Kind courtesy Suryakumar Yadav/X

Key Points Suryakumar Yadav and wife Devisha Shetty met Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

SKY expressed profound inspiration from Amit Shah's vision, which encompasses national security, sports and spirituality.

The meeting with Shah occurred shortly after SKY met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Suryakumar Yadav met Amit Shah, sharing a photograph from the meeting and expressing admiration for the Union home minister's wide-ranging vision.

His wife Devisha Shetty accompanied him as SKY posed with Shah, holding his 2026 ICC T20 World Cup medal.

The visit comes shortly after SKY met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

With two high-profile meetings in quick succession, fans may well be wondering what's going on.

Is there more to SKY's political outreach?

'Truly inspired by the sagacity of his vision'

'Glad to have met Hon’ble Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah Ji with my family,' SKY posted on social media.

'It was one of those rare meetings that push the frontiers one never knew existed. Truly inspired by the sagacity of his vision, which spans an extraordinary range of subjects, from national security to sports and spirituality.'