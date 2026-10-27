After Lancashire exit, Anderson finds new challenge in Italy's franchise cricket league

At 44, James Anderson will extend his playing career as captain and co-owner of Napoli Knights in Italy's Italia T10 league, helping develop home-grown talent ahead of cricket's Olympic ambitions.

IMAGE: James Anderson will captain and co-own the Napoli Knights in the Italia T10 league. Photograph: Craig Brough/Reuters

Key Points England great James Anderson will captain and co-own Napoli Knights in Italy's six-team Italia T10 league, extending his cricket career after leaving Lancashire.

The 12-day tournament begins on November 18 at Roma Cricket Ground, featuring Chris Gayle, Shaun Marsh, Dawid Malan and Italian national-team players.

Organisers aim to use franchise cricket, free entry and coaching clinics to develop home-grown talent and strengthen Italy's ambitions for the 2032 Brisbane Olympics.

The league, backed by the Italian Cricket Federation, awaits ICC sanction, while organisers hope its model can eventually help develop cricket in other associate nations.

England bowling great James Anderson is part of an ambitious project to bring franchise cricket to Italy and help foster the Olympic ambitions of a country more readily associated with soccer and Formula One.

Anderson, who played more than 400 times for England across all formats and took nearly 1,000 wickets, will captain and co-own the Napoli Knights, one of six teams in the Italia T10 league as the 44-year-old extends his career after being released by Lancashire following 25 years.

The 10-over-a-side competition, which will take place over 12 days at the Roma Cricket Ground from November 18, is the brainchild of Nadeem Shahid, a former professional cricketer, and Aamir Akhtar, who helped set up the Everest Premier League in his native Nepal.

Gayle, Marsh, Malan Among Star Names

High-profile players such as Chris Gayle, Shaun Marsh and Dawid Malan will also feature, joined by members of the Italian national side who impressed earlier this year when they narrowly lost to England at the T20 World Cup.

Franchise cricket is big business, with the brand value of India's IPL worth more than $4 billion and total business value estimated at around $20.6 billion, according to a study by investment bank Houlihan Lokey.

But Shahid, 57, who won England's domestic first-class competition five times with Essex and Surrey, says Italia T10, which will also feature teams representing Rome, Venice and Milan, is more about developing a footprint than making money.

"The potential for cricket in Italy made it a big draw," he said, speaking by phone from South Africa, where he has built businesses in property and technology since retiring from cricket in 2004.

"One of the things that made it attractive is the Italian Olympic Committee (CONI) beginning to take it seriously after it became an Olympic sport. Tickets will be free for all the matches, and there will be coaching clinics on the sidelines."

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Coaching Clinics and Home-Grown Talent

Anderson's company, Activate Sport & Leisure, will be involved in some of those clinics, as Italy looks to develop home-grown talent capable of competing at Olympic level by the time of the 2032 Games in Brisbane.

"Of course, we want Napoli Knights to be competitive and challenge for the title, but we also want to contribute to something that continues to grow well beyond the tournament itself," said Anderson.

At the T20 World Cup in February, Italy fielded a team made up of overseas-based players with Italian heritage, or those born in South Asia who had emigrated to Europe.

"There's a large Indian and Sri Lankan community in Rome and no doubt they will be a huge support for our competition," added Shahid.

"But we are hoping to unearth some home-grown talent as well."

The six teams will comprise a mixture of marquee names, established players and those making a name for themselves at U-19 level, with 60 players from Italy mingling with overseas talent.

That set up has won the endorsement of the Italian Cricket Federation, and Shahid’s company Apex T10 Ltd holds the rights to franchise cricket in the country for the next four years.

League Awaits ICC Sanction

The league is awaiting ICC sanction, which would clear the way for overseas players to be released by their home boards.

If the league is a success, Shahid said he hopes to take the blueprint to other associate nations.

"Every country is slightly different; what works in Italy may not be quite right for a Spain or a Malaysia or a Singapore," he said.

"But I am hoping a combination of private investment and support at a national and international level can help develop the sport in both Italy and elsewhere."